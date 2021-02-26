Register
21:03 GMT26 February 2021
    U.S. President Joe Biden gets into the car upon arrival at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 26, 2021.

    Biden Reportedly Decides Not to Penalize Saudi Crown Prince After Khashoggi Intel Report Release

    On Friday, a US intelligence report accusing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of ordering the operation to "capture or kill" journalist Jamal Khashoggi was declassified by the Biden administration.

    US president Joe Biden decided that the price of "directly penalizing" Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman amid allegations that he was the one behind the Khashoggi assassination is too high, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing senior administration officials.

    According to The Times, Biden's decision was made after a consensus had been reached in the White House that there is no way "to formally bar" bin Salman from entering the US or to weigh any criminal charges against him without breaching the relations with the Kindgom.

    "While officials said there was no question the Prince Mohammed has ordered the killing and imprisonment of dissidents and other opponents, a ban would make it impossible to deal with the Saudis in the future", the NYT report says. "He was, they concluded, simply too important to American interests to punish."

    The NYT piece comes soon after the release by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) of the US intelligence report that accused Mohammed bin Salman, also known by his initials MBS, of approving the killing of Khashoggi.

    Shortly after the ODNI report was declassified, State Secretary Antony Blinken announced new visa restriction policy, saying that the US will bar the entry of foreigners who are believed to be threatening or suppresing "dissidents".

    Separately, US Treasury issued a statement announcing sanctions against former deputy head of the Saudi intelligence Ahmed al-Asiri and the Rapid Intervention Force, the kingdom’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's elite personal protective detail.

    Then, Agnes Callamard, UN investigator for summary executions, in her statement urged the US government to sanction the Crown Prince "targeting his personal assets but also his international engagements".

    She went on to say that the US should not grant the Crown Prince immunity from civil suits given he is not the head of state.

    Saudi Arabia's MBS, earlier responding to the allegations of his involvement in the killing of Khashoggi, said he has gotten "all the responsibility" for the killing that "happened on my watch", but denied ordering it.

    A Saudi-born Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi went missing in October 2018 after entering the Saudi Consulate General in the Turkish capital city of Istanbul.

    Initially denying any knowledge about his fate, Saudi Arabia then admitted that the journalist was brutally killed inside the consulate, vehemently denying the involvement of royal family members in the murder. In late 2019, eight suspects were sentenced by the Saudi court for their role in the Khashoggi assassination.

    US-Saudi Relations

    The two countries have enjoyed strong strategic relations, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remaining one of the US major allies in the Middle East.

    There are several American military bases located in the Kingdom. In 2017, then-president Donald Trump authorized a nearly $110 billion arms deal with Riyadh.

    In February 2021, however, president Joe Biden moved to end the US support for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen, demanding the end of the war that has been lasting over six years.

    The coutries are also trade partners, with oil and related goods being the biggest commodity traded between Washington and Riyadh.

