Register
00:20 GMT19 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Royal Saudi Air Force C-130 Hercules

    Saudi Coalition Sends Troops to Reinforce Yemen’s Marib as Houthis Close in on Gov't Stronghold

    © CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106460/21/1064602108_0:65:1280:785_1200x675_80_0_0_9ad323e4bf38676792acb6385e4019cd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102181082120767-saudi-coalition-sends-troops-to-reinforce-yemens-marib-as-houthis-close-in-on-govt-stronghold/

    The United Arab Emirates has begun dismantling a key military base in Eritrea that it used to wage war against the Houthi movement as it withdraws from the six-year-long conflict. Despite a devastating air campaign, the Saudi-led coalition hasn’t been able to stop the Houthi advance or its attacks into Saudi Arabia.

    The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has doubled down its defense of the central city of Marib, shuffling troops and equipment in from other parts of the country as Houthi forces close in on the city.

    Reuters reported Thursday, citing sources in the Yemeni government and military, that hundreds of fighters from eastern Yemen’s Hadramaut and Shabwa Governorates had arrived in Marib, about 75 miles of the Houthi-controlled capital of Sana’a, and that the Royal Saudi Air Force had intensified its airstrikes on Houthi positions. 

    Al-Masirah, a Houthi media outlet, claimed on Thursday that the government reinforcements included members of Daesh* in their ranks. Local affiliates of Daesh and al-Qaeda* have both struggled for influence in eastern Yemen since even before the war began in 2015, with some Western-made weapons sold to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, another coalition partner, being found in their hands.

    Sputnik Screenshot
    A Houthi technical fires its recoilless rifle at pro-government forces in a battle near Marib, Yemen

    Al Jazeera reported there have been hundreds killed on both sides since the offensive began earlier this month. Meanwhile, Houthi forces reportedly succeeded in capturing all of Marib Dam on Thursday, a strategic location about 7 miles south of the city with a commanding view over nearby highways.

    Outside Powers Encourage De-escalation

    On Monday, UN Undersecretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock said he was “very alarmed about the military escalation in Marib and its impact on the humanitarian situation.”

    “An assault on the city would put two million civilians at risk, with hundreds of thousands potentially forced to flee - with unimaginable humanitarian consequences,” Lowcock tweeted. “Now is the time to de-escalate, not to add even more to the misery of the Yemeni people.”

    US State Department spokesperson Ned Price echoed Lowcock’s comments, saying the Houthi offensive “is the action of a group not committed to peace or to ending the war afflicting the people of Yemen… This assault will only increase the number of internally displaced persons and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.”

    A Houthi spokesperson told Iran’s PressTV on Wednesday that by capturing the city, they would be bringing a political solution to the conflict closer, although they vowed to continue fighting until the Saudi coalition lifts the “siege” of the country.

    Eye of the Storm

    For many years distant from the most intense fighting, Marib became a haven for those fleeing the conflict that had consumed the country’s western regions. However, that changed when the Houthis mounted a major offensive toward the city in April of last year.

    Though it is home to just 16,000 people, Marib is the last major stronghold of the official Yemeni government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. It is also home to a major oil refinery capable of producing 25,000 gallons of petroleum per day, transported along a pipeline to an offshore facility in the Red Sea.
    Military vehicles carrying Gulf Arab soldiers arrive at Yemen's northern province of Marib September 8, 2015
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Military vehicles carrying Gulf Arab soldiers arrive at Yemen's northern province of Marib September 8, 2015

    Hadi’s government is recognized by the United Nations and is part of the Saudi-led alliance against the Houthis, who seized power at the head of a mass uprising in 2014. The Houthis opposed a federalization plan that they said would increase rather than decrease poverty, and they attracted a mass backing after Hadi cut gas subsidies and other public programs, seizing control of the capital of Sana’a and forcing Hadi to flee the country.

    A Devastating Conflict

    The war against the Houthis has been particularly brutal, with the Saudi alliance in near-total domination of the skies and their airstrikes destroying hospitals, schools and port facilities. Saudi naval forces have also imposed a near-total blockade of the country, preventing food or medical supplies from entering and imperiling millions of Yemenis with hunger, cholera, and COVID-19. At least 100,000 people are believed to have been killed in the conflict, essentially all of them Yemeni, and the situation is widely regarded as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

    However, in recent years the Houthis have acquired anti-aircraft weapons and ballistic missiles capable of striking into Saudi territory, drawing allegations of Iranian proxy support that Tehran has denied.

    US President Joe Biden recently announced he was ending US support for the Saudi war effort, but did not preclude supporting other operations in the country, such as against al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. He also removed the Houthis from the US’ list of terrorist groups, a move outgoing US President Donald Trump made last month before he left office.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other states

    Related:

    Yemen’s Houthis Claim to Have Attacked Jeddah and Abha Airports in Saudi Arabia
    US ‘Aggressively’ Communicating With Houthis Via Back Channels - US Envoy
    Saudi-led Coalition Intercepts, Destroys Houthi Drone – Reports
    Tags:
    offensive, Houthis, Saudi-led Coalition, Marib, Yemen, Yemen conflict
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Dynamite Endings
    Dynamite Ending
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse