Fire at Saudi Arabia Aramco Oil Facilities Caused by Drone Attack

Earlier in the day, a blast followed by fire was reported at the Saudi Aramco Abqaiq facility in the eastern part of the kingdom.

The fire at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais was caused by drone attacks, according to a spokesman for Saudi Arabia's interior ministry. The official added that the blaze was brought under control by the company's security forces.

"The industrial security teams of Aramco have started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of... drones", local media quoted the spokesman as saying. "The two fires have been controlled."

The ministry official did not identify those responsible for the attack in his comment.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi-owned satellite channel Al-Arabiya reported the explosion and fire at the Saudi Aramco Abqaiq facility in Buqyaq, near Dammam, in the kingdom's Eastern Province. According to videos posted by social media users, gunfire was heard in the background.

Saudi Aramco is the state-owned oil enterprise which operates and controls the majority of the kingdom's refinery production and oilfields.

Last month, another drone attack targeted Saudi Arabia’s major oil field, Shaybah, causing no interruptions to its activities. Yemen's Houthis were reportedly responsible for the incident.

