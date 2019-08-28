Yemen’s Houthis Announce Fresh Drone Strikes on Saudi Arabia

CAIRO (Sputnik) – Yemeni Houthis announced on Wednesday they had attacked military positions in southwestern Saudi Arabia with armed drones.

"Air forces are carrying out attacks with drones towards Jizan and Najran", the Houthi spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sarei, said.

The attacks on a military target in Najran and a Saudi army camp in Jizan killed and injured multiple soldiers, he claimed.

For weeks, the Houthi movement routinely launches drones toward Saudi Arabia, which has been providing air support to Yemen’s internationally recognised government in its fight against Houthis since spring 2015.

On 17 August, a drone attack by the Houthi movement on a Shaybah oil field controlled by Saudi Arabia caused a fire at a gas plant. In response, the Saudi-led coalition targeted Houthis' position in northern Yemen.

The tensions in Yemen's temporary capital are underway amid the continuing violent conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement, which has brought the country on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.