14:39 GMT14 February 2021
    FILE - In this photo released by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), an Iran's Shahab-3 missile is launched by the Revolutionary Guard, during a maneuver outside the city of Qom, Iran, Tuesday, June 28, 2011

    Iran Tests New Domestically-Made Missile as Defence Minister Praises Tehran's Deterrent Power

    © AP Photo / Ruhollah Vahdati
    Middle East
    by
    0 20
    Last year, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami said that Tehran was developing a long-range air-launched cruise missile in the face of tough US sanctions, which he said had failed to stop the Islamic Republic from making significant achievements in the defence industry.

    The Iranian Army has successfully tested a new advanced missile with a range of 300 kilometres, Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari told reporters on Sunday.

    He added that the test was conducted to evaluate the performance specifications of the domestically-made missile, which Heidari said is capable of hitting targets with pinpoint accuracy in all weather conditions.

    The remarks came as Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami touted Tehran's deterrent power based on the development of sophisticated domestically-manufactured missiles.

    "Today, all of the Islamic Republic of Iran's missiles are precise and have great maneuverability and the necessary explosive power to maintain the country's defensive deterrence", Hatami said in an interview with the Iranian news agency Tasnim on Sunday.

    The defence minister also reaffirmed Iran's determination to take revenge on those behind the assassination of senior Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November 2020.

    "As a great country with management of strategic thinking, the Islamic Republic of Iran will mete out the punishment in the proper time and place. This will undoubtedly happen", the minister pledged.

    Fakhrizadeh's killing on 27 November further exacerbated tensions between Tehran and the US-Israeli alliance. Senior Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, immediately accused Tel Aviv of the attack, but Israel's top brass has so far remained tight-lipped on the matter.

    © AP Photo / Iranian government handout
    Iran Boasts of Powerful Naval Strike Missiles Following US Drills in Persian Gulf
    US-Iranian tensions have been in place since Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the reinstatement of harsh US economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic in May 2018.

    The said tensions escalated in early January 2020, when top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike authorised by then-President Donald Trump.

    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), sanctions, power, missile, test, army, US, Iran
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

