Register
00:41 GMT29 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility. - Bushehr is Iran's only nuclear power station and is currently running on imported fuel from Russia that is closely monitored by the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency.

    ‘Window is Closing’: Iranian Diplomat Says US ‘Must Act Quickly’ to Rejoin JCPOA

    © AFP 2020 / ATTA KENARE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/11/1081791477_0:13:3058:1733_1200x675_80_0_0_47be4d726175fb75b0f7b88bbcb33338.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101291081912824-window-is-closing-iranian-diplomat-says-us-must-act-quickly-to-rejoin-jcpoa/

    With US President Joe Biden just a few weeks into a four-year Oval Office term, talks of how the new administration will work to repair US-Iranian ties has been among the top concerns for many Washington DC insiders, particularly when it concerns the JCPOA Iran nuclear deal.

    A top Iranian diplomat has indicated that the US needs to take steps now, if it wants to ease relations with Iran, to rejoin the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    In an exclusive interview with USA Today, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, stated that the Biden administration “must act quickly” before the opportunity to return to the 2015 agreement is no longer an option.

    “The window is closing” for the Biden team to act, the official underscored.

    Iran’s parliament established a February 21 deadline for the Biden administration to lift all US sanctions that were either reimposed as a result of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, or penalties implemented as part of the Trump administration’s so-called 'maximum pressure' campaign against the Middle Eastern country.

    Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File)
    © AP Photo / HASAN SARBAKHSHIAN
    Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File)

    Takht-Ravanchi explained that if the US fails to act in time, UN nuclear inspectors would not necessarily be ousted from Iran, but access to the nation’s nuclear sites would no longer be provided on a voluntary basis.

    "We have said time and again that if the US decides to go back to its international commitments and lift all the illegal sanctions against Iran, we will go back to the full implementation of JCPOA, which will benefit all sides," he told the outlet.

    Touching on previous statements made by top Iranian officials, Takht-Ravanchi reiterated that “the party that needs to change course is the United States,” and that Iran has no intention of accepting a “renegotiation of the nuclear deal.”

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif previously noted in an opinion piece published in the Foreign Affairs magazine last week that the US could not simply call for a new nuclear pact and “expect to have its way with Iran.”

    People attend a vigil marking the one year anniversary of the killing of Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. drone attack, in Sanaa, Yemen January 2, 2021.
    © REUTERS / KHALED ABDULLAH
    People attend a vigil marking the one year anniversary of the killing of Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. drone attack, in Sanaa, Yemen January 2, 2021.

    While relations between the US and Iran were not ideal at the start of the Trump administration, tensions among the two nations reached a fever peak after Trump ordered a drone assassination strike near Iraq’s Baghdad International Airport that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force and others.

    The Trump administration only continued to increase tensions by tacking on new sanctions against Iranian entities and officials, with the US blacklisting two foundations in the final days of the Trump White House.

    Although Biden has expressed that he intends to return to the JCPOA, it does not appear that the newly sworn-in president will be able to simply take up the old reins tossed aside by Trump. 

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a Senate panel ahead of his confirmation that the Biden team was eyeing the start of a completely new deal that would seek signers from Israel and the Gulf states, both long-time foes of Iran. However, it is unclear how soon a new agreement could develop, considering that Blinken indicated the US to be a “long way” from cutting such a deal.

    Blinken doubled down to reporters on Wednesday that the US would only return to the JCPOA if Iran acted first and came "back into full compliance" with the 2015 deal's obligations, namely its levels of enriched uranium.

    Related:

    Nuclear Agreement: Biden Wants to Strike a 'Better Deal' With Iran Akin to Trump, Academics Say
    Iran Ready to Strike Israel in Event of 'Slightest Mistake' - Armed Forces Spokesman
    Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Denounces IDF Chief's Remarks on Iran 'Nuclear Threat'
    ‘Psychological Warfare’: Tehran Rejects IDF Chief of Staff's Claims About Iran’s 'Push for Nukes'
    Iran Unveils Plans to Install 1,000 Advanced Uranium Enrichment Centrifuges in Natanz
    Tags:
    Biden Administration, US, Iran Nuclear Deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Qasem Soleimani, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse