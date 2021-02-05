Saudi Arabia Welcomes US Stance to Find Political Solution to Continued Yemeni Crisis

"The Kingdom welcomes the United States' position underscoring the importance of supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation in Yemen, including the efforts of the @OSE_Yemen, Martin Griffiths. Within that framework, the Kingdom has undertaken several important steps to improve the chances of advancing the political track, including the Coalition’s unilateral cease-fire declaration, in response to the UN SG call," the ministry wrote on Twitter.
The kingdom expressed its readiness to closely cooperate with the Biden administration, the US envoy for Yemen, the UN and all Yemeni parties in an effort to reach a comprehensive political solution in the Arab nation in line with UNSC Resolution 2216, the Gulf peace initiative and the outcomes of Yemen's National Dialogue Conference.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also looks forward to the continuation and strengthening its cooperation and coordination with the United States to address regional challenges, including advancing the Middle East peace process, resolving conflicts and promoting stability in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa, and the Sahel countries as well as confronting terrorism and extremism", the ministry explained.
A day prior, US President Joe Biden said that Washington was stopping all support for Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen but would continue to defend its ally against other threats. Biden also vowed to step up diplomatic efforts aimed at solving the conflict by peaceful means and appointed veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderkin as his special envoy for Yemen.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebel movement since 2014.
The Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia launched an operation to support the internationally recognised government of Hadi in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part of the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.
