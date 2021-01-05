Register
15:26 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iranian Qods Mohajer-2 drone

    ‘Hundreds’ of Drones Involved in Iranian Army’s Massive Drill as Tehran-Washington Tensions on Rise

    © CC BY 4.0 / Hossein Zohrevand / Iranian Qods Mohajer-2 drone
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/17/1080549306_0:14:1201:689_1200x675_80_0_0_aa0a46bd625e77ba3c9d278801a228e7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101051081658429-hundreds-of-drones-involved-in-iranian-armys-massive-drill-as-tehran-washington-tensions-on-rise/

    In September 2020, more than 180 domestically-made combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and helicopters entered service with the naval fleet of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), against the background of simmering US-Iranian tensions.

    The Iranian Army has launched a large-scale drill involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the northern province of Semnan.

    Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, the army’s deputy commander for operations, said on Tuesday that a wide range of domestically-made drone systems will be used by units from the Ground Force, the Air Defence, the Navy, and the Air Force to practice real warfare conditions during the two-day exercises.

    According to Mousavi, the exercises will see naval drones fly from warships in the country’s southern waters and suicide UAVs conduct long-range sorties to practice destroying vital hostile targets deep in the enemy’s airspace with pinpoint accuracy.

    Mohajer 6 Iranian Drone
    © Photo : YouTube / Persian_Boy
    Mohajer 6 Iranian Drone

    He spoke after Iran’s IRNA news agency reported on Monday that the drill will involve “hundreds of operational army drones”, which will practice “combat, surveillance, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare” in short- and long-distance flights.

    The war games follow the publication of several satellite images released by the private US company Planet Labs that captured what looks like a "cluster" of activity by ships from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

    This was preceded by a YouTube video apparently showing a simulated attack by the Iranian Armed Forces against a US military base.

    The 139-second computer-generated clip, dubbed "The Great Revenge", featured several birds of prey attacking US servicemen as smoke billowed from various parts of the base. The clip ended with what looked like President Donald Trump delivering a speech in Congress as an apparently dead American soldier was seen near the rostrum.

    US-Iran Tensions

    These developments come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, with the US moving on Sunday to reverse a plan to bring its aircraft carrier the USS Nimitz home from the Persian Gulf. The Pentagon said that the vessel would stay in the Gulf due to alleged “recent threats” from Iran.

    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, prays in a religious ceremony at a mosque in the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, 27 March 2015.
    © AP Photo / UNCREDITED
    Iran Vows US Will Be Brought to Justice Over 'Craven Act of Terror' Against General Soleimani
    The past few weeks saw Tehran increase its rhetoric related to its pledge to take revenge for the assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on 3 January 2020.

    Soleimani’s killing further exacerbated bilateral tensions, which have persisted since President Donald Trump announced Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018, also reinstating harsh economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

    Related:

    Iran's Ultimate Revenge for Soleimani's Murder Would be US Military Expulsion From Mideast - Analyst
    Ceremony Commemorating One Year Anniversary of Soleimani's Killing Held in Kerman, Iran
    Kataib Hezbollah Will Not Storm US 'Embassy of Evil' During March in Honour of Soleimani in Baghdad
    Tags:
    assassination, Qasem Soleimani, tensions, drones, drill, army, US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    War on the Pandemic: Mass Anti-Coronavirus Vaccination Campaigns Around the World
    War on the Pandemic: Mass Anti-Coronavirus Vaccination Campaigns Around the World
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse