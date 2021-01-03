Register
    A boy carries a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani

    Video of 'Simulated Iranian Attack' on US Base Emerges Amid 1st Anniversary of Soleimani's Killing

    Middle East
    On Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the US assassination of top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, on January 3 2020 as an "act of terror", pledging that Tehran will bring all those responsible for the killing to justice.

    A video apparently showing a simulated attack by Iranian forces against a US military base has appeared on YouTube. The video emerged a day before the first anniversary of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force.

    The 139-second computer-generated footage, dubbed "The Great Revenge", starts with what looks like a spate of missiles heading toward a base in an unknown area.

    Several birds of prey are also seen attacking US servicemen as smoke billows from various parts of the base. The clip ends with what looks like President Donald Trump delivering a speech in Congress as a dead American soldier is seen near a rostrum.

    The video was released as the Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced Soleimani's killing as a "craven act of terror", promising in a tweet that Tehran will "not rest" until it brings the people responsible for the assassination to justice.

    The Foreign Ministry further stressed the drone strike that killed the general is itself a blatant violation of international law, as well as the sovereignty of Iraq, where the attack was conducted.

    The statement followed Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Baqeri on Thursday reiterating that there was no "expiry date" for taking revenge on Soleimani's killers, adding that America's withdrawal from the Middle East was inevitable.

    Baqeri's remarks came after Iranian officials described ballistic missile strikes on US bases in Iraq on 8 January 2020 as the "first slap" of revenge.

    At the same time, the Islamic Republic stopped short of threatening a direct tit-for-tat assassination of a US military official or politician, with officials making it clear there was no one of equal stature to "compensate" for Soleimani's death.

    Soleimani's Assassination 

    The general, along with a senior Iraqi militia commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed in a US drone strike on their car at the Baghdad International Airport on 3 January 2020.

    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, commander of Iran's Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, prays in a religious ceremony at a mosque in the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 27, 2015. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sought Friday to reassure the six world powers conducting nuclear power talks in Switzerland, saying the negotiations remained focused on sealing a deal.
    © AP Photo / UNCREDITED
    US Haunted by Prospect of Iran’s Revenge for Soleimani, General Says
    The attack, ordered by President Trump, further escalated tensions between Tehran and Washington. The latter have been simmering since America's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reimposition of strict economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic in May 2018.

    As commander of Iran's Quds Force, Soleimani was known to be involved in an array of anti-terrorism operations across the Middle East, briefly joining the US in its fight against the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. He also assisted the Syrian government in its fight against jihadist militias in the 2010s.

     

