Register
06:20 GMT28 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Qasem Soleimani - commander of Quds Force of Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution (IRGC)

    Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Accuses Israel, Saudi Arabia of 'Provoking' US to Kill Soleimani

    © CC BY 4.0 / sayyed shahab-o- din vajedi / Sardar Qasem Soleimani
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/28/1079562897_0:58:1200:733_1200x675_80_0_0_ff00086ff67484d002cf320e0e4fd63c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012281081584049-hezbollah-leader-nasrallah-accuses-israel-saudi-arabia-of-provoking-us-to-kill-soleimani/

    Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on his car in Baghdad on 3 January. IRGC General Mohammad Hejazi recently stated that "harsh revenge" for Soleimani's assassination remains Tehran's priority, and that retaliatory missile attacks on US military bases in Iraq in January were "only slaps".

    Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese political movement and militant group Hezbollah, has claimed that "the criminal assassination" of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in early January "was not only an American crime".

    "[...] I believe that Israel and Saudi Arabia were culprits in this crime as well, even if their role was just to provoke Washington to commit it", Nasrallah told the television network Al-Mayadeen on Sunday. Israel and Saudi Arabia are yet to respond to his accusations.

    The remarks followed the Iranian news agency Tasnim reporting that new names had been added to the list of American individuals reportedly involved in Soleimani's killing.

    The news outlet cited a spokesperson for the Popular Committee for the Celebration of the Anniversary of the Martyrdom of General Soleimani as saying the number of individuals on the list has been raised from 45 to 48, with six countries receiving warrants for the arrest of the alleged culprits.

    In a separate development, former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki suggested in an interview with Al-Alam TV on Sunday that the US assassinated Soleimani because the head of the IRGC's elite Quds Force ruined US plans "to change the identity of the region", something that "bothered the Americans a lot".

    Al-Maliki also compared US actions to those of gangsters rather than a state that chants "slogans of freedom and democracy".

    The interview came a few days after IRGC Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi told reporters that "harsh revenge" for Soleimani's assassination remains Tehran's priority, noting that retaliatory missile attacks on US military bases in Iraq in January were "only slaps".

    Soliemani's Assassination

    On 3 January, Soleimani and a senior Iraqi militia commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed in a US drone strike on their car at Baghdad International Airport. The unmanned aerial vehicle attack was authorised by President Donald Trump.

    Iran retaliated by conducting an airstrike on two military bases in Iraq hosting American troops on 8 January, pledging, however, that it was not the last act of revenge on its part and that more will come unless the US withdraws its forces from the Middle Eastern region.

    A boy carries a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    US’ Illegal Killing of Soleimani ‘Same Deal’ as Past Wars Over ‘Sphere of Influence’ - Journo
    As commander of Iran's Quds Force, an elite unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responsible for extraterritorial operations, Soleimani was known to be involved in an array of anti-terrorism operations across the Middle East, briefly joining the US in its fight against the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. He also assisted the Syrian government in its fight against jihadist militias in the 2010s.

    The January developments resulted in a major escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington, which have persisted since America's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reimposition of strict economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic in May 2018.

    Related:

    IRGC Official Reveals Why No US General Was Killed by Iran in Response to Soleimani's Murder
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Iran Reportedly Mulls Assassination Plot on US Ambassador to South Africa to Avenge Soleimani
    Ayatollah Khamenei Hints Iran Yet to Strike ‘Reciprocal Blow’ Against US Over Soleimani Killing
    Tags:
    Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), assassination, Qasem Soleimani, Israel, Saudi Arabia, US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse