Register
17:25 GMT16 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Qasem Soleimani - commander of Quds Force of Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution (IRGC)

    Iranian IRGC Quds Force Commander Warns Tehran Will 'Definitely' Avenge US Killing of Soleimani

    © CC BY 4.0 / sayyed shahab-o- din vajedi / Sardar Qasem Soleimani
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    US-Iran Relations Hit New Low After Killing of General Soleimani in Baghdad (146)
    151
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/28/1079562897_0:58:1200:733_1200x675_80_0_0_ff00086ff67484d002cf320e0e4fd63c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202010161080793257-iranian-irgc-quds-force-commander-warns-tehran-will-definitely-avenge-us-killing-of-soleimani/

    Earlier, Politico reported, citing an anonymous intelligence source, that Tehran is looking at options to avenge the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. According to the media outlet, the US ambassador to South Africa may be a potential target.

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force Deputy Commander Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh has warned the "criminal US" that Iran will "definitely" avenge the killing of the previous Quds Force chief, General Qasem Soleimani, as well as others killed by American forces.

    The commander went on to assure the country's enemies that the murder of Iranian commanders and troops would not force Tehran to retreat or abandon its goals.

    Reza Fallahzadeh's statements are in line with earlier warnings from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, who said that Iran will never forget that the US assassinated Soleimani, vowing that Tehran "will definitely deal the reciprocal blow to Americans".

    Soleimani's Murder in Iraq

    Late Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike as his car was leaving Baghdad International Airport on 3 January 2020. Soleimani had arrived in the country on a secret diplomatic mission in an attempt to mend Iran's ties with Saudi Arabia.

    The US claims that it took out Soleimani after receiving intelligence that he was planning attacks on US Embassies in the region, but failed to present evidence for these claims. Washington's actions sparked concerns that a full-scale war might erupt as a result, but Tehran's initial response was limited to missile strikes on bases in Iraq hosting American forces, which resulted in injuries among US servicemen, but no fatalities.

    A Hezbollah supporter holds pictures of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the assassination of Hezbollah leaders, Abbas al-Moussawi, Ragheb Harb and Imad Mughniyeh and the end of a 40-day Muslim mourning period for Soleimani, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Iran's Zarif Says 'Book Not Closed' on Avenging Soleimani Assassination

    Since then, Iranian authorities have repeatedly assured that "the book is not closed" when it comes to avenging Soleimani's murder. IRGC Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Yadollah Javani explained in August 2020 that Tehran hadn't killed any US military chiefs as an act of revenge for Soleimani simply because "it would be impossible to find anyone who is equally valuable" among the American top brass. 

    Topic:
    US-Iran Relations Hit New Low After Killing of General Soleimani in Baghdad (146)

    Related:

    Iranian Game Allows Players to ‘Have Fun’ Getting Revenge Against US for Killing of Soleimani
    Iran Reportedly Mulls Assassination Plot on US Ambassador to South Africa to Avenge Soleimani
    Two Men Charged With Hacking 'Multiple' US Websites in Alleged Retaliation for Soleimani Killing
    Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death
    ‘This Will Be Almost Total War’: Lindsey Graham Reportedly Urged Trump Not to Kill Soleimani
    Iran's Zarif Says 'Book Not Closed' on Avenging Soleimani Assassination
    Tags:
    revenge, Iran, US, Qasem Soleimani, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse