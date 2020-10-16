Iranian IRGC Quds Force Commander Warns Tehran Will 'Definitely' Avenge US Killing of Soleimani

Earlier, Politico reported, citing an anonymous intelligence source, that Tehran is looking at options to avenge the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. According to the media outlet, the US ambassador to South Africa may be a potential target.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force Deputy Commander Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh has warned the "criminal US" that Iran will "definitely" avenge the killing of the previous Quds Force chief, General Qasem Soleimani, as well as others killed by American forces.

The commander went on to assure the country's enemies that the murder of Iranian commanders and troops would not force Tehran to retreat or abandon its goals.

Reza Fallahzadeh's statements are in line with earlier warnings from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, who said that Iran will never forget that the US assassinated Soleimani, vowing that Tehran "will definitely deal the reciprocal blow to Americans".

Soleimani's Murder in Iraq

Late Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike as his car was leaving Baghdad International Airport on 3 January 2020. Soleimani had arrived in the country on a secret diplomatic mission in an attempt to mend Iran's ties with Saudi Arabia.

The US claims that it took out Soleimani after receiving intelligence that he was planning attacks on US Embassies in the region, but failed to present evidence for these claims. Washington's actions sparked concerns that a full-scale war might erupt as a result, but Tehran's initial response was limited to missile strikes on bases in Iraq hosting American forces, which resulted in injuries among US servicemen, but no fatalities.

Since then, Iranian authorities have repeatedly assured that "the book is not closed" when it comes to avenging Soleimani's murder. IRGC Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Yadollah Javani explained in August 2020 that Tehran hadn't killed any US military chiefs as an act of revenge for Soleimani simply because "it would be impossible to find anyone who is equally valuable" among the American top brass.