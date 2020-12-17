Turkey Cannot be Sanctioned for S-400 Purchase Since Deal Predates CAATSA Law, FM Says

Earlier this month, the US Senate passed the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), which included economic measures against Ankara for the acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defence systems.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolgu has stated that US sanctions will have no impact on the country, adding that Ankara is considering reciprocal measures against Washington.

He stressed that Turkey won't ditch the S-400 deal, noting the purchase predates the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) bill, so Turkey can't be targeted for it. According to the minister, Washington's decisions on the issue are wrong both legally and politically, as they are trying to undermine his country's sovereign rights.

© AP Photo Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019

The dispute with the US started in 2017, when Ankara signed an agreement with Moscow, picking Russia's S-400 over America's Patriot systems.

The US slammed the decision, demanding that Turkey leave the deal, and removed its NATO ally from the F-35 fighter jet programme when the first batch of the Russian-made systems was delivered to Turkish forces in July 2019. According to Washington, Russia could use the air defence system to gather information on the advanced capabilities of the US aircraft.

Ankara dismissed the allegations and refused to cancel the purchase, offering to start talks on the issue and create a joint expert group to appease Washington's concerns regarding the weapon, which the US ignored.