Register
11:17 GMT29 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Several sarcophagi are displayed inside a tomb at the Saqqara archaeological site, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday, 3 October 2020

    Spells, Magic and Mummy Curses Galore as Ancient Sarcophagi Unearthed in Egyptian Necropolis

    © AP Photo / Mahmoud Khaled
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080747543_0:232:3072:1960_1200x675_80_0_0_3c7ec344da8a49abcd86354f0e0975c3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011291081309364-spells-magic-and-mummy-curses-galore-as-ancient-sarcophagi-unearthed-in-egyptian-necropolis/

    Archaeologists uncovered 59 mummies in sealed sarcophagi and nearly 30 statues of ancient gods in the Egyptian necropolis of Saqqara in October, confirming the reputation of the site as “one of Egypt’s most important and longest-lasting burial places for over 3,000 years”.

    Colorful curses aimed at scaring away intruders grace some of the walls of tombs in Saqqara – the Egyptian plateau that is home to hundreds of tombs and nearly a dozen ancient pyramids, claim scientists.

    Sarcophaguses that are around 2500 years old, from the newly discovered burial site near Egypt's Saqqara necropolis, are seen during a presentation in Giza, Egypt November 14, 2020.
    © REUTERS / MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY
    Sarcophaguses that are around 2500 years old, from the newly discovered burial site near Egypt's Saqqara necropolis, are seen during a presentation in Giza, Egypt November 14, 2020.

    The Saqqara site, which for 5,000 years of Egyptian history served as a necropolis for Memphis, the country’s first capital, recently offered up miraculous findings that bolstered its “significance as one of Egypt’s most important and longest-lasting burial places”, according to the world’s leading Egyptologist, Salima Ikram.

    Located approximately 30 kilometres south of Cairo, the site hosts at least 11 pyramids, hundreds of tombs of kings from the first and second dynasties, and the legendary Step Pyramid, erected for the third dynasty’s king Djoser.

    Dire Warning to Intruders

    As ancient Egyptians were laid to rest by priests in Saqqara inside wooden boxes adorned with hieroglyphics, with the sarcophagi sealed and buried in tombs, archaeologists have discovered inscribed warnings were resorted to as a means of deterring trespassers, particularly those seeking to desecrate the mummies' resting places.

    Salima Ikram, an Egyptologist at the American University in Cairo, wrote in an email cited by Business Insider that the warnings would “generally say that if the tomb were to be entered by an impure person (probably in body and/or intention), then may the council of the gods punish the trespasser, and wring his or her neck like that of a goose."

    The quoted curse was discovered in the tomb of the vizier Ankhmahor, a pharaoh's official who lived during Egypt's 6th dynasty and was buried in an above-ground tomb shaped like a rectangular box, called a mastaba.

    Tombs of this nature were used all across Egypt, including near the Giza pyramids.

    This March 30, 2020 file photo, shows the empty Giza Pyramids and Sphinx complex on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt. In July, fearing further economic fallout, the government reopened much of society and welcomed hundreds of international tourists back to resorts, even as daily reported deaths exceeded 80. Restaurants and cafes are reopening with some continued restrictions, and masks have been mandated in public
    © AP Photo / Nariman El-Mofty
    This March 30, 2020 file photo, shows the empty Giza Pyramids and Sphinx complex on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt. In July, fearing further economic fallout, the government reopened much of society and welcomed hundreds of international tourists back to resorts, even as daily reported deaths exceeded 80. Restaurants and cafes are reopening with some continued restrictions, and masks have been mandated in public

    The curse, roughly translated, warned any potential intruder that whatever they "might do against this, my tomb, the same shall be done to your property". The warning also hinted that the deceased vizier possessed knowledge of secret spells and magic. Thus, the curse threatened to instil in "impure" intruders with the "fear of seeing ghosts".

    According to Ikram, who elaborated on the recent discoveries made at the site in a new Netflix documentary "Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb", curses of this nature were intended to ward off grave robbers.

    ​The punishment for anyone caught trespassing or trying to loot the tomb of the dead was commensurate with the crime, says Ikram, which was “probably death for a royal tomb".

    If one violated a noble's tomb, they would be required to return the stolen goods, face punishment that could include being beaten, and potentially have their noses cut off.

    For those whose intentions were pure and peaceful, read the writings in the tomb of Ankhmahor, the noble visier offered protection in the court of Osiris, the Lord of the Underworld who judges dead souls before they pass into the afterlife.

    Curses of a similar nature have been found in a few other tombs across Egypt, said Ikram, "with the majority being recorded from the Old Kingdom" — between 2575 and 2150 BCE.

    The expert goes on to explain that the tombs were perceived as houses for the dead in their afterlife, and were, accordingly, decorated with all kinds of scenes of the life they hoped to enjoy for eternity.

    "You wanted to have a fabulous afterlife, so you had a fabulous tomb," she says in the film.

    Mummy's Curse

    Over the last few months 160 human coffins were unearthed at the Saqqara site, which archaeologists intend to disperse to museums around Egypt. Several were opened, with the mummies extensively examined.

    This made some members of the public uneasy, as the archaeologists opened coffins that had been sealed for more than two millennia.

    ​Ikram insists that handling the mummies was fraught with negligible risk of being contaminated with purported ancient microbes or fungi.

    "If people wear gloves and masks, it should be fine," she said.

    Fears of dangerous pathogens contained in mummy tombs dates back to archaeologist Howard Carter’s discovery of King Tutankhamen's tomb in 1922.

    ​A member of Carter's expedition, its financial sponsor George Herbert died suddenly six weeks after the burial chamber was unsealed. Further research showed Herbert had died of blood poisoning from an infected mosquito bite on his cheek.

    ​However, some researchers speculated that the tomb had contained toxic mould that could have infected the man. Those events had rekindles wild theories of the “mummy's curse". Incidentally, the walls of King Tut's tomb were curse-free, claim experts.

     

    Related:

    Fully Preserved Mummy of Creature That Went Extinct 25,000 Years Ago Found in Russia's Siberia
    High-Resolution 3D X-Ray Scans Solve Intrigue of Ancient Egyptian Animal Mummies, Study Says
    'Hidden Wealth of Saqqara': Discovery of 59 Mummies & God Statues Wows Egyptologists
    Ancient Egyptian Mummies Finally Spill Their Secrets
    Tags:
    tomb, tomb, mummy, mummy, Egyptian Mummy, Curse, Egypt, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse