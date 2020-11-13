Register
15:04 GMT13 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Egyptian mummy

    Ancient Egyptian Mummies Finally Spill Their Secrets

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    260
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105416/45/1054164572_0:228:1920:1308_1200x675_80_0_0_242ca7dc05d356da667eafa9e3e6adcf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202011131081154476-ancient-egyptian-mummies-finally-spill-their-secrets/

    The ancient mummies of Saqqara were discovered in a rock-cut tomb in Egypt more than 400 years ago, and have kept a lid on their secrets up until now.

    Three ancient mummies, the only known surviving 'stucco-shrouded portrait’ relics from an ancient Egyptian necropolis, Saqqara, have revealed their hidden mysteries to scientists.

    Utilizing computed tomography (CT) scans, archaeologists from the Reiss Engelhorn Museum, Germany, have found out that a man in his twenties, a woman in her thirties and a teenage girl aged between 17 and 19 had suffered various medical problems and had died young for the period.

    ​The mummies, dating to the late Roman period (30 B.C. to A.D. 395) and found in 1615 by locals, were discovered to have been interred with artifacts likely deemed useful in the afterlife, such as jewellry, and coins to possibly pay Charon, the Roman and Greek deity believed to transport souls across the River Styx.

    In at least one case, the organs, including the brain, were still in their body, says the study, published online on 4 November in the journal PLOS One.

    Unlike other mummies, typically buried in coffins, these had been positioned on wooden boards, wrapped in a textile and "beautiful mummy shroud," and decorated with 3D plaster, gold and a whole-body portrait, according to study lead researcher Stephanie Zesch, a physical anthropologist and Egyptologist at the German Mummy Project at Reiss Engelhorn Museum in Mannheim, Germany.

    CT Revelations

    Two of these “well-travelled” mummies are said to be slightly the worse for wear.

    Pietro Della Valle (1586−1652), an Italian composer, had gone on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land and passed through Egypt in 1615. After hearing that two stucco-shrouded portrait mummies had been found by locals, he acquired them and brought them to Rome.

    The German study says they became the "earliest examples of portrait mummies to have become known in Europe".

    After passing through several owners after that, the mummies ended up in the Dresden State Art Collections in Germany. In the late 1980-ies they had been X-rayed, yet it was only the recent CT scan that brought fresh details to light.

    The scans revealed several medical problems, such as arthritis in the woman.

    "The examination of the individuals yielded that they died at rather young ages … however, the cause of death of the individuals could not be determined," Zesch was quoted as saying by Live Science.

    Studies carried out on the male mummy revealed that the brain was not preserved, yet there was nothing to show that it had been removed through his nose. Nor were many embalming substances used.

    Also found were metal objects suggested as likely seals from the mummification workshop. While the woman's brain wasn't preserved either, the teenager's was.

    Despite it having shrunk, the cerebrum and brainstem were still identifiable, with other internal organs also intact.

    "We are quite sure there was no removing the brain or the internal organs" from these mummies… It's very probable that those mummies were only preserved because of a kind of dehydration with the use of [the desiccation mixture] natron, but there is not a huge amount of embalming liquids," said Zesch.

    Stephanie Zesch, who carried out the research with a multidisciplinary team from the German Mummy Project, the Dresden State Art Collections, the Institute for Mummy Studies at Eurac Research in Bolzano, Italy and the American-Egyptian Horus Study Group, added that the results of their studies had formed a basis for an interactive exhibit of the male and female mummy in Dresden.

    ​The teenager's mummy is currently on display at Cairo’s Museum of Egyptian Antiquities, Egypt.

    Related:

    Visceral Discovery: Scientists Finally Learn What Two Ancient Mummies Were Hiding Inside
    High-Resolution 3D X-Ray Scans Solve Intrigue of Ancient Egyptian Animal Mummies, Study Says
    Fully Preserved Mummy of Creature That Went Extinct 25,000 Years Ago Found in Russia's Siberia
    'Hidden Wealth of Saqqara': Discovery of 59 Mummies & God Statues Wows Egyptologists
    Tags:
    embalming, Cairo, computer tomography (CT), Egypt, mummies
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers Mariah Rivera (L) and Ashton Bray take a curtain call during the Fantasy show at Luxor Hotel & Casino on 9 November 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 November
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse