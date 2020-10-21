Buried No Longer: New Trove of Millennia-Old Coffins Found in Ancient Egyptian Necropolis

Another sizeable cache of ancient sarcophagi has recently been discovered by archaeologists at the Saqqara necropolis in the vicinity of Cairo.
While Egypt's Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement that the discovered collection of sealed colourful sarcophagi was apparently buried more than 2,500 years ago, Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, has elaborated that over 80 coffins have been found.
The ministry further stated that colourful gilded wooden statues were found by archaeologists, and that details of the new discovery will be revealed at a news conference to be held at the Step Pyramid of Djoser.
Egypt's Minister of Antiquities Khaled El-Anany also wrote on his Instagram page about "more burial shafts that contain dozens of coloured coffins sealed since ancient times" being discovered, adding that the details of this find will soon be announced.
Earlier this month, archaeologists uncovered some 59 mummies in sealed sarcophagi and nearly 30 statues of ancient gods at the very same necropolis.
