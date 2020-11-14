Register
    In this Monday, 25 March 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump smiles at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, after signing a proclamation in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington

    PM Netanyahu's Greeting to Biden Had Key Omission, 2020 US Election Not Over, Israeli Observer Says

    The Donald Trump campaign's legal battle over alleged voter fraud continues, with the incumbent president refusing to concede to his Democratic rival. Israeli political commentator Avigdor Eskin explains why Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

    Biden, who was called the winner of the 2020 by the US mainstream media on 7 November, has received congratulations from the major allies of the US, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, both of whom have long been regarded as Donald Trump's closest allies. However, in contrast to Johnson, who saluted ex-Vice President Biden and Senator Kamala Harris last Saturday's evening, Netanyahu posted his tweet only the next day.

    What Did Netanyahu's Greeting Omit?

    "Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris", the Israeli PM's 8 November tweet reads. "Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the US and Israel."

    Fourteen minutes later, Netanyahu wrote: "Thank you Donald Trump for the friendship you have shown the state of Israel and me personally, for recognising Jerusalem and the Golan, for standing up to Iran, for the historic peace accords and for bringing the American-Israeli alliance to unprecedented heights."

    Over the past four years, the Trump administration has made a number of important decisions concerning the status of Jerusalem, the Golan Heights and the West Bank territories. In addition to this, the US president brokered the Abraham Accords between Israel and a number of Muslim nations, namely the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Sudan, thus breaking a decades-long impasse between the Jewish state and the Arab world.

    Responding to those who criticised Netanyahu for congratulating Biden and Harris amid the US election controversy, Israeli political commentator and publicist Avigdor Eskin has drawn attention to the fact that the PM was the last among Washington's closest allies to commend the Democratic politicians. Furthermore, unlike many of them, Netahyahu omitted the terms "president" and "election" in his post, according to the publicist.

    "There is no one word about Joe Biden having been elected," Eskin says. "Compare this with other greetings. The Prime Minister did not say a word about the elections and the results."

    At the same time, Netanyahu had no other choice but to tip his hat to the US Democratic contenders, as "President Rivlin, liberal opponent of Netanyahu, had sent his warmest greetings to Biden," the political commentator remarks, referring to the tense internal political battle in Israel.

    Meanwhile, a trial on alleged corruption charges against the Prime Minister has been pending since May. The litigation is nothing short of the Left's political persecution of Netanyahu under cooked-up charges, according to the commentator.

    Eskin believes that Trump was not upset in the slightest by Netanyahu's gesture: "They remain close friends; this is no secret that Netanyahu encouraged his billionaire friends in the US to support Trump."

    2020 US Election is Unusual in Many Respects

    The 2020 election in the US has raised a lot of reasonable questions casting doubt on Biden's projected win, Eskin says:

    ·         There are tens of millions of ballots sent by mail. They made the whole change in the most crucial states. In many cases – after 8 pm on the day of the elections. There are numerous questions about that.

    ·         There is usually an almost full correlation (96%-97%) between the votes for the Congress and for the president in terms of political party. There is a very unreal gap between the vote for the Congress and for the president this time. Somehow, many more votes for the Democratic candidate for the White House than for the House or the Senate.

    ·         There are numerous complaints about potential fraud cases and almost all of them against Donald Trump.

    ·         There, supposedly, were systematic violations of the law. Attorney General William Barr has officially ordered federal prosecutors to investigate these cases.

    "There is no place for private opinion here. There are only reasonable questions," the Israeli commentator says.

    Eskin believes that the odds of Trump's legal cases affecting the final outcome of the 2020 election battle are high. Besides this, "Trump's closest ally and friend is Benjamin Netanyahu," the Israeli political commentator highlights. "This friendship stays."

