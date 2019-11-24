Register
07:42 GMT +324 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    General view of houses of the Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, in the occupied West Bank February 7, 2017

    Why West Bank Settlements' Status Triggers Legal Controversies & How US Shift May Affect the Debate

    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Following the recognition of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, the Trump administration reconsidered its stance with regard to the legal status of the Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Israeli publicists have shed light on the history of the region and legal contradictions concerning the settlements.

    On 18 November, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a shift in America's longstanding policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank emphasising that Washington no longer views them as "inconsistent with international law". The decision prompted a wave of criticism from the EU which reaffirmed its commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 2334 but failed to issue a joint statement that was reportedly blocked by Hungary. The UN, Russia, Jordan, and Turkey issued separate statements denouncing the US decision.

    Historic & Legal Controversies Surrounding West Bank

    While the position of the countries opposing Washington's reversal of a stance sealed in a 1978 State Department legal opinion is clear, the question arises as to what is the legal basis of the proponents of Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria - the biblical names of the two regions that make up the West Bank.

    "The whole issue of the settlements is about the right of the Jewish people to live in the historical land of the people of Israel", says Israeli publicist and political analyst Avigdor Eskin. "One can advocate whatever political solution one wants, but the basic right of the people to live in their historic land seems to be unquestionable. Moreover, there are nine hundred thousand Israelis living today in East Jerusalem and the West Bank (Judea and Samaria)".

    The controversy surrounding the settlements in the West Bank stems from the fact that the region repeatedly changed hands in the 20th century.

    Eskin draws attention to the 24 July and 16 September 1922 resolutions of the League of Nations determining the borders of the area of Palestine designated for the "Jewish national home" between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. This area included the territory of the modern Israeli settlements in question.

    He further argues that on 29 November 1947, when the UN General Assembly voted to divide Palestine into a Jewish and an Arab state, the Jews accepted the decision while the Arab community rejected it. The plan was not implemented and no Palestinian Arab state was founded.

    In 1948, Jordan occupied the West Bank in the course the 1947–49 Palestine War launched by a coalition of Arab countries. However, after the Six-Day Way in 1967 it changed hands again being ceded to Israel and has since then remained a military-occupied territory in the eyes of the UN. Amman renounced its claims to the West Bank in 1988. Since 1999 the territory has largely been referred to as an "Occupied Palestinian Territory" (OPT) by the UN and other international entities.

    Eskin argues that given the West Banks's complicated history it's not accurate to define it as OPT since it wasn't captured from a Palestinian state, which has never existed, but from Jordan who illegally occupied it in 1948; on the other hand, the Israeli settlements in the region fully comply with the 16 September 1922 resolution, the publicist opines.

    "The US reversal of the State Department's previous position will change the whole attitude in the world towards the Israeli cities and villages in Judea and Samaria", he presumes. "They will continue to grow and prosper".

    Jewish settler schoolboys play soccer at a school in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kedumim, near Nablus, Monday, Nov. 8, 2010
    © AP Photo / Tara Todras-Whitehill
    Jewish settler schoolboys play soccer at a school in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kedumim, near Nablus, Monday, Nov. 8, 2010

    Israel "Lags Behind" the US When It Comes to West Bank

    Nelly Gutina, an Israeli author and political commentator, says that the legal status of the West Bank settlements deserves special scrutiny, bemoaning the fact that only in 2012 did the Israeli government appoint a special commission, headed by former Israeli Supreme Court Justice Edmund Levy, a specialist in international law, to sort things out.

    Levy's 89-page Report on the Legal Status of Building in Judea and Samaria concluded that Israel's presence in the West Bank is not an "occupation" and the Israeli settlements are legal under international law.

    "The government initiated a committee aimed at implementing the report, but due to bureaucratic and possibly political obstacles, the Levy Report has not yet been formally approved", Gutina highlights.

    By recognising the West Bank settlements as "not inconsistent with international law" the Trump administration has de facto outpaced the Israeli government, she notes.

    According to the political commentator, President Trump once again proved "that the dogmas of traditional diplomacy and politics do not oblige him".

    Why EU Not Following Trump With Regard to Israel

    "Brussels’ reaction was predictable because the EU has always taken a tougher stance on the issue of settlements than the United States, even in Obama’s time", Gutina says. "For Brussels, the Middle East is the platform where the EU is actively seeking interference based on its post-colonial impulses and emerging from its liberal agenda".

    She points out that not all EU member states share Brussel' stance: Gutina refers to Hungary's decisions to block a recent EU resolution on the West Bank and statement condemning the recognition of Jerusalem.

    According to Eskin, the EU's criticism of the Trump administration's policies is largely dictated by their longstanding ties with the oil-producing Arab states.

    "Remember the seventies and the oil prices hike after the 1973 war", he says. "But now Israel is starting to export natural gas to Europe. You will see the changes very soon".

    Will Trump Successors Reverse His Pro-Israeli Policies?

    While Israelis, especially on the right side of the country's political spectrum, received the Trump administration's decision to reverse the US attitude towards the West Bank settlements with enthusiasm, the question arises as to whether the following administrations will change their stance on the matter. One cannot rule this out given that Trump managed to tear apart a number of deals concluded by his predecessors.

    "Given the new tendencies in the Democratic Party and its new demographic components, in Israel no one has any illusions about the continuity of American policy in the Middle East in general and in relation to Israel in particular", Gutina says referring to the Democratic Party's criticism of Trump's Israeli strategy.

    Eskin, however, is more optimistic about the prospects for US-Israeli relations.

    "The reason for the State Department's harsh position on the settlements was all about oil and had nothing to do with any non-existing international law", he opines. "Now the US is one of the biggest energy producers in the world and is totally independent from Arab oil. Therefore, the trend does not appear to be negative for Israel anymore".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Arab League Slams Softer US Stance on Int’l Legality of Israeli Settlements in West Bank
    ‘No Country is Above International Law’: Turkey Slams US Reversal on Israeli West Bank Settlements
    ‘Next Logical Step’: Trump Follows Decades of US Policy by Retreating on West Bank Settlements
    US Warns Its U-Turn on Settlements ‘Not Green Light for Israel to Annex West Bank Lands’ – Report
    Tags:
    Jewish settlements, Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria Area, UN, European Union, West Bank, Middle East, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse