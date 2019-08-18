Register
07:29 GMT +318 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli soldier pictured during a confrontation with Palestinians in the village of al-Mughayyir, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on January 25, 2019.

    Either in 2019 or 2020 Trump Will Recognise Israel's Sovereignty Over West Bank – Publicists

    © AFP 2019 / Abbas Momani
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 01

    After Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, reports started to emerge that the US president could give yet another "gift" to Prime Minister Netanyahu by acknowledging Israel's rights to the West Bank. Israeli political commentators have discussed the probability of such a scenario.

    On 12 August, the Times of Israel reported, citing Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) officials, that Benjamin Netanyahu was lobbying President Donald Trump to recognise Israel's sovereignty over the West Bank ahead of the September snap elections to secure his Likud Party's victory. The media outlet noted, however, that the PMO denied the claim.

    Nevertheless, the assumption does not appear to be completely contrived. On 6 December 2017, President Donald Trump announced the US recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and transferal of the US Embassy to the city, something that American presidents have shied away from doing for 22 years, since the adoption of the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995. Trump's announcement came six days before the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

    The US president's second bold move was the recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, annexed from Syria as a result of the 1967 Six-Day War, on 22 March 2019. The decision was announced less than three weeks before the Israeli general elections and coincided with the Jewish holiday of Purim, which prompted Netanyahu to call Trump's move a "Purim miracle".

    While Netanyahu's April win was largely associated with the recognition of Golan Heights, the question arises as to whether Trump will make yet another election gift to the Israeli prime minister in September.

    West Bank Recognition Could Strengthen Both Netanyahu and Trump

    Israeli political analyst and publicist Avigdor Eskin deems that the recent reports are "more than just rumours", citing US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman who stated in a June interview with The New York Times that certain parts of the West Bank (Judea and Samaria) could be brought under Israeli jurisdiction.

    "These territories had never belonged to Palestinians, but were under Turkish, later British, the Jordanian and now Israeli military rule with certain autonomous status for the Palestinians led by Mahmud Abbas", the Israeli publicist elaborates.

    The West Bank, a landlocked territory near the Mediterranean coast of Western Asia, has repeatedly changed hands during the past century. After being detached from the Ottoman Empire, the region was allocated to the British Mandate of Palestine between 1920 and 1947 and then seized by Jordan in the aftermath of the 1948 Arab–Israeli War. In 1967 it was captured by Israel during the Six-Day War and has remained since then a military-occupied territory by the UN's account.

    Israel stakes a claim to the Biblical area of Judea and Samaria, a portion of the West Bank excluding East Jerusalem, as Samaria corresponds to part of the ancient Kingdom of Israel, and Judea corresponds to part of the ancient Kingdom of Judah.

    "One of the solutions considers the possibility of giving back Palestinians on the West Bank their original Jordanian citizenship, as it had been until late 1980s with certain autonomy while the Israeli law will be extended on the territories controlled by the Jewish settlements", Eskin suggests.

    According to the publicist, this scenario had been "discussed publicly and in the private talks between the Israeli and the US officials".

    However, Eskin observes that it is unlikely that Israel's claim to the West Bank will be recognised by the US before the general elections in Israel, scheduled for 17 September.

    "There could be a general statement by President Trump expressing general recognition of the Biblical territories as a part of Israel", the Israeli political analyst suggests. "Some further moves will follow up it after the elections. This will strengthen Donald Trump among his evangelical electorate. This will strengthen Benjamin Netanyahu".

    Jewish settler schoolboys play soccer at a school in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kedumim, near Nablus, Monday, Nov. 8, 2010
    © AP Photo / Tara Todras-Whitehill
    Jewish settler schoolboys play soccer at a school in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kedumim, near Nablus, Monday, Nov. 8, 2010

    Five Factors Driving Trump's Support for Netanyahu & West Bank Recognition

    While the rumours that Benjamin Netanyahu is lobbying Trump to recognise Judea and Samaria have not been confirmed so far, the Israeli president "has every reason to count on Trump's support, especially on the eve of the elections", says Nelly Gutina, an Israeli author and political commentator.

    The Israeli author outlines five factors to back her assumption.

    First, Trump does not conceal his interest in the re-election of Netanyahu, Gutina highlights.

    Second, although the US president's support for Netanyahu is unlikely to win the backing of American Jews, who traditionally vote for the Democrats, Trump's recognition of Judea and Samaria could encourage his evangelical Christian electorate.

    Christians account for 70.6 percent of the US population, with 25.4 percent of them belonging to the Evangelical Protestant denomination. Evangelicals have long supported Israel and Judea and Samaria, in particular. According to Haaretz, over the past 10 years Evangelical Christian groups have poured up to $65 million into projects in the "Biblical Heartland".

    Third, Gutina believes that currently Trump can afford "any pro-Israel move" since most of the Arab states have largely lost interest in the Palestinian problem due to new threats and challenges emerging in the Middle East region. She cites the fact that his previous decisions concerning Jerusalem and the Golan Heights did not lead to any crises.

    Fourth, she presumes that Netanyahu does need support amid the emergence of a new right-wing rival, HaYamin HeHadash or The New Right party, which was established in 2018 by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked. The latter was chosen as "Israel's most influential woman" by Forbes Israel for 2017 and 2018. According to the Israeli commentator, the party promotes Israel's settlement policy and relies on voters who prefer more radical and decisive steps in this direction. Trump's political gesture towards Netanyahu would help the Israeli PM take the lead.

    "Finally, from my point of view, the Trump Administration will support a de facto plan for the annexation of part of Judea and Samaria if it is developed and presented as part of a common project and supported by legal arguments", Gutina presumes. "The only question is whether he will do it on the eve of the Israeli elections in 2019 or hold it until 'his' elections in 2020 in order to gain even more support from evangelicals".

    The Israeli snap elections, which are due to be held in the country on 17 September 2019 to elect the 120 members of the 22nd Knesset, will become the second snap vote in 2019. The previous legislative snap elections took part on 9 April and resulted in the victory of Likud and its right-wing coalition, allowing Benjamin Netanyahu to preserve his positions in the government. However, on 29 May Netanyahu failed to form a majority ruling coalition because of the secular Yisrael Beytenu party's move that upset the fragile balance of power in the Knesset.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers and contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Palestinians, Israeli Opposition Slam Friedman As He Backs Israel’s Partial Annexation of West Bank
    Ramallah Decries US Ambassador Claims About Israel's 'Right to Annex' Part of West Bank
    Israel Reinforcing Troops in West Bank After IDF Soldier Found Dead Near Hebron
    Netanyahu Lobbies Trump to Recognise Israeli Sovereignty Over West Bank Ahead Elections - Report
    Tags:
    2020 Presidential Election, general elections, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria Area, West Bank, Middle East, Syria, Golan Heights, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ksenia Krivko from Kemerovo claimed the title of Mrs Russia Globe 2019.
    Hot Mamas: Dazzling Beauties From the 2019 Mrs Russia Pageant
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse