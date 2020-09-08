Register
15:17 GMT08 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, a seller of newspapers stocks several Charlie Hebdo newspapers at a newsstand in Nice, France. The French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo will publish a German version in the country that has given the best reception to the weekly paper outside France since the attacks that wiped out the Paris editorial staff in January 2015

    Iran’s Khamenei Says Charlie Hebdo Cartoon Scandal May Be Diversion for ‘Evil US and Zionist Plots’

    © AP Photo / Lionel Cironneau
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 82
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106653/83/1066538323_0:217:4731:2879_1200x675_80_0_0_9bee1f809e361c0a1f9a2f9bda44e3b7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202009081080400217-irans-khamenei-says-charlie-hebdo-cartoon-scandal-may-be-diversion-for-evil-us-and-zionist-plots/

    Muslims across the world, including Iran, Indonesia, Pakistan, Yemen, Nigeria, and France have taken to the streets in recent days to protest French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s republication of a series of ‘blasphemous’ cartoon depictions of the Prophet Muhammad, the central figure of the Islamic faith.

    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has weighed in on Charlie Hebdo’s decision to republish a dozen cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad, suggesting that the move shows the hostility of Western governments and their allies toward the Muslim world, and dismissing the ‘freedom of expression’ defence made by some French politicians.

    “The grave and unforgivable sin committed by a French weekly in insulting the luminous and holy personality of [the Prohet] revealed, once more, the hostility and malicious grudge harboured by political and cultural organizations in the West against Islam and the Muslim community,” Khamenei suggested, his remarks published on his official Twitter account.

    “The excuse of ‘freedom of expression’ made by some French politicians in order not to condemn this grave crime of insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam is completely unacceptable, wrong and demagogic,” Khamenei added, referring to French President Emmanual Macron’s refusal earlier this month to “pass judgement on the editorial choice” made by Charlie Hebdo to republish the cartoon, citing France’s “freedom of the press” laws.

    “Zionists and arrogant powers’ anti-Islamic policies are behind such hostile moves emerging every now and then. This insult at this time can have another motive: to divert West Asian nations and states’ attention away from evil plots [which the] US and Zionist regime are hatching for [the] region,” Khamenei warned, without elaborating on what these plots may be.

    Cartoons Spark Protests

    Last week, Charlie Hebdo announced the republication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad which served as the central motive behind the January 2015 al-Qaeda terror attack in Paris which killed twelve people, including several of the satirical magazine’s cartoonists. The magazine republished the images in response to the start of a two month-long trial of 14 suspects believed to be linked to the attack. In an editorial, the magazine said it felt the need to republish the cartoons as “evidence to readers and citizens” as the trial begins, and suggested that “not republishing the caricatures would have amounted to ‘political or journalistic cowardice.’”

    The move to republish the cartoons has sparked widespread condemnation across the Muslim world, with tens of thousands of people taking to the streets in multiple countries in the Middle East, Asia, and France itself to protest the depictions, which are considered blasphemous under Islamic laws.

    Iran, which has helped Syria wage a war against al-Qaeda and other Islamist terror groups, denounced both the publication of the cartoons and the 2015 Paris terror attack, with Ayatollah Khamenei penning an online open letter “to the youth in Europe and North America” in which he called on young people to study Islam for themselves, and urged them not to associate the religion with terror groups which he claimed were a creation of Western governments.

    * Terror groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Citing ‘Freedom of Press’, Macron Waives Judgment on Charlie Hebdo Rerun of Mohammad Cartoons
    Charlie Hebdo Attack Trial Opens at Court in Paris - Video
    Charlie Hebdo Attack: Who Are The Fourteen Alleged Accomplices On Trial In Paris?
    Thousands of Protesters March in Pakistan Over Charlie Hebdo Rerun of Mohammad Cartoons - Videos
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boaters show their support for President Donald Trump during a parade down the Intracoastal Waterway to just off the shore of President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago on September 07, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
    Ocean, Yachts and Bikini-Clad Ladies: Trump Supporters Parade Off West Palm Beach
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse