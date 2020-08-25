US Benefits From Terrorist Efforts to Disrupt Syria's Reconstruction, Russian MoD Says

The Russian military has repeatedly accused the Pentagon of training 'former' terrorist militants to continue the fight against Damascus at the at-Tanf base in southern Syria, and has pointed to intelligence reports of US forces evacuating Daesh (ISIS)* commanders from the country. Washington has strongly denied the latter claims.

Terrorists operating in the vast desert area of central Syria continue to disrupt the region's reconstruction, and the US is the primary beneficiary of this state of affairs, as it allows Washington to justify its continued illegal military deployment in the country's northeast, a spokesman for the Russian military grouping in Syria said Tuesday.

"Through their actions, the terrorists disrupt the process of socio-economic reconstruction of Syria and the establishment of relations between local Arab tribes and Damscus. Such a situation primarily benefits the United States, and allows them to justify their presence in the country's east," the spokesman said.

According to the MoD, remnants of the Daesh terrorists presently operating in Syria have received training in US-occupied areas of the country, including the at-Tanf garrison and US-controlled areas east of the Euphrates.

Pointing to a recent uptick in terrorist activity in the Syrian Desert area, the spokesman said it could be attributed to an 'amnesty' program for former militants by Washington's Kurdish allies.

"Over the past month, the Syrian Desert area has seen a significant increase in the activity of militants consisting of former Daesh terrorists. Most of these militants appeared in this area following the 'amnesty' conducted by so-called 'Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria'," the spokesman said.

The spokesman pointed to efforts by the militants to destabilize the security situation in the country, including by committing acts of sabotage. Earlier this month, a Russian major general was killed as a result of an improvised explosive device laid by these militants, he recalled.

"By sabotaging transport communications and carrying out acts of sabotage against Syrian oil and gas industry facilities, by attacking patrols and the posts of Syrian Army units, militants are destabilizing the situation in the region. On August 18, an explosion of an IED planted by terrorists in Deir ez-Zor province killed senior Russian military advisor Maj. Gen. Vyacheslav Gladkikh," the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that Russian forces and their Syrian allies engaged in clearing the Syrian Desert of the terrorist remnants in a major operation between August 18 and 24, and promised that the operation would continue until the total destruction of all US-controlled armed groups in the area.

According to the official, the combined aerial operation by Russian and Syrian air power, combined with artillery fire and the work of reconnaisance and special operations forces, has led to the elimination of 327 fighters, 134 of their hiding places, 17 observation posts, 7 warehouses and 5 underground weapons and ammunition storage facilities.

