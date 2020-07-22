Register
14:46 GMT22 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, commander of Iran's Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, prays in a religious ceremony at a mosque in the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 27, 2015. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sought Friday to reassure the six world powers conducting nuclear power talks in Switzerland, saying the negotiations remained focused on sealing a deal.

    Iran Urges Iraq to 'Vigorously Pursue' Justice in Soleimani Assassination Case

    © AP Photo / UNCREDITED
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107792/86/1077928615_0:0:2000:1126_1200x675_80_0_0_458e264eb1a107b2d6a64941ee364aff.jpg.webp
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202007221079954732-iran-urges-iraq-to-vigorously-pursue-justice-in-soleimani-assassination-case/

    Iranian authorities have already issued an arrest warrant against US President Donald Trump and three dozen other alleged conspirators in the plot to kill senior Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani. Interpol has said it would refuse a red notice request for Trump, citing the case’s “political” nature.

    Iraq should join Iran in pursuing justice following the assassination of commander Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as their assassination on Iraqi soil by the US constitutes a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said.

    “The United States violated Iraqi territory and impudently assassinated those who risked their lives to crush the bones of terrorism. This is not a simple issue. The American assassination is a major case that must be pursued vigorously,” Qalibaf said, speaking to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran on Wednesday.

    According to Qalibaf, the assassinations of Soleimani and al-Muhandis, “on the direct order of President Trump, is a stain of shame that will never be erased from the faces of White House officials.”

    “We believe that the region will not achieve stability as long as foreign forces are present in the region,” the parliament speaker added, referring to the Iraqi parliamentary initiative to remove US forces from Iraqi soil following the US drone strike at Baghdad’s international airport which killed Soleimani and the senior Iraqi Shia commander.

    Al-Kadhimi was said to have thanked Iran for its assistance in the campaign to crush Daesh (ISIS)*, and promised that Iraq would not allow for its territory to be used in a way that threatens Tehran.

    The Iraqi prime minister arrived in Iran on Tuesday for talks with senior Iranian officials, with Iran becoming his first international trip since he took office in May. Along with the Soleimani assassination and the US presence in Iraq, al-Kadhimi and Qalibaf discussed political and economic ties, the coronavirus situation, and other issues. During his trip, al-Kadhimi also spoke to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Rouhani called the visit a symbolic “turning point” in Iran-Iraq ties.

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi
    © REUTERS / Official Khamenei Website
    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi
    In his remarks Wednesday, Qalibaf similarly recalled the significance of warming relations. “Iraq is important for every single Iranian; however, the two countries had a special time during the rule of the criminal Saddam [Hussein] in Iraq,” the official said. “But in recent years, Iraq has hosted millions of Iranians during Arbaeen rallies and ceremonies and Iran has hosted millions of Iraqi pilgrims in Mashhad and Qom. The political, economic and cultural relations between the two neighbouring countries are being deepened at the highest levels,” he stressed.

    Baghdad and Tehran have enjoyed warming ties in recent years amid the common war against Daesh. Before that, the two nations faced decades of poor relations following the Iranian Revolution of 1979, which was followed shortly thereafter by the Iraqi invasion of Iran and a brutal eight year war which claimed the lives of as many as 1.2 million soldiers and civilians.

    Over Half a Year Later, Soleimani’s Killing Continues to Resonate

    Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Quds Force extraterritorial military formation, played a key role in Iran’s contribution to the war against Daesh in Iraq and Syria between 2014-2017, and Syria’s war against Islamist militants, including the local branch of al-Qaeda* before that. His assassination in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020 led to a sharp escalation of tensions between Iran and the US, and caused retaliatory missile strikes on two Iraqi bases hosting US troops on January 8. Iraqi authorities were warned of the strikes ahead of time, allowing them to warn US forces of the impending attack. Nevertheless, over 100 US servicemen and women suffered traumatic brain injuries in the attacks.

    Late last month, Iranian authorities approved issuing an arrest warrant against Trump and other US and foreign officials thought to be involved in the planning of Soleimani’s assassination. Interpol has indicated that it would reject an international red notice request from Iran on the matter.

    Earlier this month, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings Agnes Callamard concluded that Soleimani’s assassination was unlawful, and “directed not only at Iran but also Iraq” because it violated the nation’s territorial integrity.

    * Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    US Will Be 'Expelled From Iraq and Syria', Iran's Supreme Leader Says
    In Repeat of Bush-Era Claims About Iraq, Bolton Now Says Iran Was Probably Producing Yellowcake
    Iran’s Supreme Leader Says US is an Enemy and Doesn’t Want an Independent Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse