US-Led Coalition Transfers Daesh Terrorists From Syria's Hasakah - Reports

The US-led coalition deported the other day a number of Daesh terrorists by helicopters, from the province of Hasakah to some unknown location, the SANA news agency reported.
Earlier this month, Damascus accused the US-led coalition of violating international law and killing civilians in a letter to the United Nations, saying that Washington wasn't fighting terrorism in the country. The Syrian Foreign Ministry urged the United Nations to launch an investigation into a deadly airstrike carried out by the coalition in Deir ez-Zor, in which 62 people were killed and dozens injured.
The statement followed a series of bombings of the town of Hajin, which, according to Syrian news agency SANA, included the use of white phosphorus. A coalition spokesman denied the use of the prohibited material.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
