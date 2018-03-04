Iranian General Wants to 'Slap West in Face' With Proof of US-Daesh Cooperation

Major General Qassem Soleimani, senior commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, has provided the country's Foreign Ministry with documents proving US collaboration with Daesh beyond a shadow of a doubt, Iranian media has reported.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, special advisor on international affairs to Iran's speaker of parliament, said he had a meeting with Soleimani and received the evidence while he was working at the foreign ministry.

"He gave me documents and told me to slap them in the face of the West and the UN," Amir-Abdollahian said, according to Press TV.

© REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh Those Responsible for Damascus Shelling Should Be Brought to Justice - Russian MoD

Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, an Iranian special forces unit which has been battling Daesh in Syria, even asked Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to "put the documents on the table and tell the Americans 'this is what you are up to'," Amir-Abdollahian added.

Soleimani's documents "contained precise information on the geographical position, time and exact details" of US collusion with the terrorists, the official stressed.

For instance, Amir-Abdollahian recalled that while Mosul, Iraq was still under Daesh occupation, "an American A330 [transport plane] landed in Mosul Airport; American generals got off the plane and military equipment was unloaded. At the airport's VIP lounge, the American generals talked with Daesh leaders in Mosul for three hours and 23 minutes and then boarded the plane and returned. What did they bring Daesh? Weapons and equipment it needed and that they had already agreed on."

© AP Photo/ Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Revolutionary Guard commanders in Tehran, Iran, file photo.

The official also confirmed earlier reports of US helicopters being used to deliver military equipment to senior Daesh commanders, and evacuating captured leaders. "Later, we found out that the Americans had taken some of those evacuated to northern Afghanistan, some to Libya and others to southern Yemen," he said.

Syrian, Russian and Iranian officials have repeatedly accused the US of shady dealings with Syrian jihadist groups in recent months, charging the US military with evacuating Daesh commanders, and training ex-jihadist militants at the Al Hasakah refugee camp in northeastern Syria.

Last week, Iran's Foreign Minister charged the US of regularly evacuating militants out of Syria and Iraq. These claims have been echoed by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who claimed that Daesh was a "tool" used by Washington in Afghanistan to pursue its broader goals in the region.