US-Led Coalition Uses Al Hasakah Camp in Syria to Train Militants - Russian MoD

The international US-led coalition against the Daesh terrorist group is further interacting with the remaining terrorists in Syria, according to the Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria.

Refugees say that the US-led coalition has been using the Syrian Al Hasakah camp as a base for training militants, in order to forge a so-called moderate opposition, the "New Syrian Army," the report of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation reads.

"Around 750 fighters from Raqqa, Deir-ez-Zor, Abu Kamal and the eastern territories of the Euphrates have been concentrated in the refugee camp area," according to the report.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW