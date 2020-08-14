Iran Slams UAE-Israel Deal as 'Dangerous' and 'Illegitimate'

Iran has slammed a deal concluded between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel that envisages normalisation of relations between the two states as "dangerous and illegitimate".
"The shameful measure by Abu Dhabi to reach an agreement with the fake Zionist regime (Israel) is a dangerous move and the UAE and other states that backed it will be responsible for its consequences", the Foreign Ministry said, according to IRNA. "This is stabbing the Palestinians in the back and will strengthen regional unity against the Zionist regime".
Israel previously planned to declare its sovereignty over parts of the West Bank marked for its appropriation under Trump's so-called "deal of the century". The extension was suspended, as Washington urged the Jewish state to halt the plans. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, however, stressed following the agreement, that "annexation plans are still on our tables", as the halt is not permanent.
With the agreement, the UAE becomes the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan, and the first such country in the Gulf to do so.
