Trump Says Israel, UAE Have Reached Agreement to Establish Diplomatic Ties

US President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to establish full diplomatic ties in exchange for Tel Aviv halting its plans to annex parts of the West Bank – a move long promised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The latter promised to make an official statement on the peace deal in the coming hours.
Trump published the full text of the joint statement of Israel and the UAE on the deal on his Twitter account.
Joint Statement of the United States, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/oVyjLxf0jd— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020
