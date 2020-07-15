Register
18:42 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan attends the opening ceremony of the Yeditepe Biennial at the Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya Museum in Istanbul, Turkey, 31 March 2018.

    Could US and Western Europe Use Hagia Sophia Conversion to Create a New Front Against Turkey?

    © REUTERS / Kayhan Ozer
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0c/1079862665_0:175:2787:1742_1200x675_80_0_0_d965be0803eef9ccea9a0079419fe348.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202007151079894497-could-us-and-western-europe-use-hagia-sophia-conversion-to-create-a-new-front-against-turkey/

    On 10 July, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque, after a Turkish court ruled that the site's secularisation was unlawful. Following an outcry over the site's status change Turkish observers have weighed up the possible political consequences of Ankara's decision both domestically and internationally.

    Consecrated as a Christian cathedral in 537, Hagia Sophia ("Holy Wisdom") was turned into a Muslim house of worship after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453. However, nearly 500 years later, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder and first president of the Turkish Republic, transformed it into a museum as a good-will gesture. In 1985 it was chosen as a world heritage site by UNESCO.

    In the aftermath of Erdogan's ruling, UNESCO, the Vatican, and the Russian and Greek Orthodox Churches have expressed deep regret over the decision. The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell denounced Turkey's ruling as "regrettable" while EU foreign ministers declared that they "condemn" the decision on Monday. The US State Department made it clear that it was "disappointed" by the conversion. Earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Ankara against converting the historic site into a mosque.

    West May Use the Precedent to Target Turkey

    The international debate over the conversion of Hagia Sophia has only begun, remarks political analyst Onur Erim, foreseeing long-term consequences for the move.

    In addition to possible straining of Turkey's relations with Russia and Greece, Ankara may also face a backlash from the Western powers, he believes.

    "The decision will result in a chance for countries, especially Western ones, which didn’t have any friendly feelings for Turkey, as well as groups with similar opinions there to create a new front against Turkey", he warns. "I believe that Western Europe, the US and even the Evangelists there will be involved in this".

    Arguing that the Ottoman Empire largely preserved the original frescoes and images in the former cathedral, the political analyst notes that the debate could open up a Pandora's Box: "The cultural heritage of Europe and the Balkans, mainly Greece and Spain, knows many cases of destruction", he says. "Much has been done wrong, including turning religious shrines into exhibition venues. And Turkey, including the Ottoman period Turkey, is quite innocent in this matter".

    On 13 July, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin discussed the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque among other issues during a phone conversation. The Turkish president assured his Russian counterpart that relics sacred to Christians would be preserved while access to the unique monument would be guaranteed for all wishing to visit it, including foreign nationals.

    Muslims gather for evening prayers in front of the Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya in Istanbul
    © REUTERS / MURAD SEZER
    Muslims gather for evening prayers in front of the Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya

    Turning Hagia Sophia Into Mosque is a Political Issue

    "We are forced to say that we are faced with a completely internal political issue. This is not a matter of religion, but of politics, and even publicity", says Mehmet Hayri Kirbasoglu, professor at the Department of Theology of Ankara University. "The work carried out, consultations and drafting of this decision are quite evident here. However, there haven’t been any forecasts regarding short- and long-term consequences of this".

    Erdogan first hinted at the possibility of transforming the former Byzantine-era cathedral into a mosque in March 2019, ahead of the municipal elections. A day later, at a Justice and Development Party (AKP) rally in Istanbul the Turkish president pledged to return Hagia Sophia "to its original state and call it a mosque" as a response to the US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and Jerusalem.

    Erdogan's latest move came amid Israel's effort to incorporate Judea and Samaria in accordance with Donald Trump's "deal of the century" which was subjected to harsh criticism by Ankara for its supposed violation of Palestinian rights.

    It's not about religion, it's manifestation of power, deems Kirbasoglu citing the 40th verse of Surah “The Pilgrimage” that "clearly says that one shouldn’t touch churches, monasteries, synagogues and shrines of other religions, since Allah’s name is remembered there".

    Though Erdogan's move is likely to receive high praise from neo-Ottoman nationalists, the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque is unlikely to solve Turkey's problems such as "corruption, unemployment, unequal distribution of income, polarization or hate mongering", the professor argues.

    He adds that the site's museum status would be more acceptable from the perspective of world heritage. "There is no second Hagia Sophia. It has such a feature. It had been completed just 30 years before the Prophet was born,” Mehmet Kirbasoglu underscores.

    Political Islamists Have Long Sought Hagia Sophia Conversion

    Saying  that the site "is undoubtedly global heritage", Ali Özgündüz, Republican People’s Party (CHP) member, recollected that its reconversion into a mosque was an old dream of Turkey's Islamists. According to him, for 70-80 years there has been talk of "breaking chains around Hagia Sophia".

    "With this decision, Turkish political Islamists have lost one of the three key political components", Özgündüz presumes. "Political Islamists’ key components were the issue of wearing a headscarf, a mosque in Taksim Square and Hagia Sophia’s mosque status. Once decisions have been made on all three issues, I don’t know which political component will be used next".

    Citing mounting criticism from the international community including Turkey's NATO ally, the US, Özgündüz, rules out the imposition of any sanctions as a result of Erdogan's move, "since this decision is linked to Turkey’s right to sovereignty".

    Related:

    Moscow Sees Decision to Convert Hagia Sophia Into Mosque as Turkey's Domestic Matter
    EU Foreign Ministers Condemn Turkey's Decision to Convert Hagia Sophia to Mosque
    Erdogan Says Changing Hagia Sophia's Status Fixed Historical Mistake Made in 1934
    Tags:
    Mike Pompeo, Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Hagia Sophia, UNESCO World Heritage Site, UNESCO, European Union, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse