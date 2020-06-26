Two Missiles Fired From Gaza Strip Towards Israel

The Israel Defence Forces announced via Twitter that two "rockets" were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, without specifying which region specifically was targeted.
2 rockets were just fired from #Gaza at #Israel. pic.twitter.com/iZ5nXKRADa— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 26, 2020
An IDF spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post that one of the missiles fell in an uninhabited area thus not resulting in any harm, while the other is believed to have fallen in the Gaza Strip itself. According to the Israeli media, sirens went off in the communities of Nir Am and Gavi’im in Israel's southwest, close to the strip's borders.
The attack comes six days after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened Israel with strikes throughout the country that would be carried out with the use of precision-guided missiles.
"Today we are not only able to bomb Tel Aviv as a city, but we, God willing, are able to bomb very specific targets in Tel Aviv and also anywhere in occupied Palestine", Nasrallah said.
