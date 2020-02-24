Air Raid Sirens Sound in Southern Israel - IDF

On Sunday, air raid sirens were sounded across the south of Israel during the whole evening after rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Air Defences have intercepted five out of six rockets fired from Gaza, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said.

Earlier, it reported that air raid sirens sounded in Sderot and on the border with Gaza in southern Israel.

🚨 RIGHT NOW: Sirens sounding in southern Israel 🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 24, 2020

​On Sunday, the IDF said that the Iron Dome missile shield had intercepted 13 out of 21 missiles launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. Air raid sirens were sounded in Ashkelon and in some other areas bordering Gaza.

The IDF added that it had struck targets of the Islamic Jihad group which had reportedly been planning rocket attacks against Israel.

Tensions have escalated in the region after US President Donald Trump revealed his Middle East peace plan, which was welcomed by Israel but strongly rejected by Palestinians.