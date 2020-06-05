Video: Thousands Attend Funeral of Ruptly Stringer Al-Quaety in Yemen’s Aden

On Thursday, RT broadcaster reported that al-Quaety was killed by unidentified gunmen near his house in Aden. The stringer, who also worked for other media organizations, including AFP, was survived by a pregnant wife and three children.
According to a video published by Ruptly, mourners joined the funeral procession on foot and in cars and called on the Yemeni government to find al-Quaety’s killers.
Thousands turned out to mourn and pay their respects to slain journalist #NabilalQuaety as he was laid to rest in #Aden on Thursday#Yemen pic.twitter.com/g9rL8JF059— Ruptly (@Ruptly) June 5, 2020
Yemen's government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) both condemned the killing. The STC later said that two murder suspects were detained.
The death of the 34-year-old journalist, who was survived by three children and pregnant wife, has been also condemned many international bodies, including the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Committee to Protect Journalists, who demanded a thorough investigation into al-Quaety's death, and asked that the perpetrators of the murder be held to account.
