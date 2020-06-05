RT Stringer in Yemen Receives Death Threats Days After Colleague's Murder

Earlier this week, the Russian foreign language broadcaster confirmed that unidentified people had shot and killed Ruptly stringer Nabil Hasan al-Quaety near his home in Aden on June 2. The Committee to Protect Journalists and UNESCO have condemned the murder, and urged for a probe into the photojournalist's death.

RT Arabic stringer Salah Al-Aklu and his family will be evacuated from Yemen after receiving death threats, Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan has indicated.

"The threats began after a friend and colleague who collaborated with our Ruptly video agency was shot dead outside his home in Yemen a few days ago," she wrote, referring to the shooting death of al-Quaety, a photojournalist working with a number of news organizations, including Ruptly, Agence France-Presse, and others.

Simonyan thanked Russia's foreign ministry and the Russian ambassador in Yemen, saying they are helping in the urgent evacuation of Al-Aklu and his family from the war-torn country.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Aden on Friday to attend al-Quaety's funeral, carrying portraits and describing him as a "martyr."

The suspects thought to be responsible for his murder have not been apprehended.

34-year-old al-Quaety was gunned down in a vehicle outside his home on Tuesday, and is survived by his pregnant wife and three children. He had covered the Yemen war since 2015.

On Wednesday, the Committee to Protect Journalists demanded a thorough investigation into al-Quaety's death, and asked that his perpetrators be held to account.

The city of Aden is controlled by the Southern Transitional Council, which seeks to restore the state of Southern Yemen, which ceased to exist in 1990 when the country unified.

