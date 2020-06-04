Ruptly Stringer Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen Near His House in Yemen

"In Yemen, unidentified people shot dead Ruptly stringer Nabil Hasan al-Quaety near his house in Aden. He sometimes made stories for Ruptly and also worked for other agencies. Nabil is survived by three children and pregnant wife," it said.
The 34-year-old journalist has also been a contributor to several other media organizations, including AFP, which also confirmed his death earlier.
Non-profits Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) have condemned the journalist's murder. The CPJ also urged Yemeni authorities to probe the killing of al-Quaety.
All comments
Show new comments (0)