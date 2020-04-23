Iran's Launch of Military Satellite Complies With UNSC Resolution on Nuke Programme - Moscow

The launch of a military satellite by Tehran on Wednesday did not contradict the UN Security Council resolution on Iran's nuclear programme, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.
"This would not be the first time that a nation that has flagrantly breached the norms of international law and violated UNSC resolution 2231 is trying to deflect international condemnation by baselessly accusing Iran of incompliance with the requirements of the Security Council", Zakharova said.
The spokeswoman underlined that the resolution, as well as the JCPOA regulating the Iranian nuclear programme, in no way restricts Iran's rights and abilities to explore space for peaceful purposes.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
