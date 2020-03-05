Register
13:59 GMT05 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system seen during the Vostok-2018 military drills

    Obstacle to Help in Idlib? Turkey’s Purchase of S-400s a Serious Concern for US, Envoy on Syria Says

    © Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Defence
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    2101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/33/1078483385_0:231:2730:1767_1200x675_80_0_0_eab409e10fc4dd6af330114f1827787e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003051078483432-obstacle-to-help-in-idlib-turkeys-purchase-of-s-400s-a-serious-concern-for-us-envoy-on-syria-says/

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated earlier that he had requested that the US provide ammunition for his country's forces, which are involved in the Spring Shield military operation in Syria's Idlib province.

    Ankara's decision to buy S-400 air defence systems from Russia has caused "very serious concern" in Washington as it considers how to help Turkey in its operation in Syria's Idlib province, US special representative for Syria James Jeffrey was quoted by Reuters as saying.

    At the same time, the envoy noted that the US has already offered Ankara humanitarian assistance and information sharing, but didn't clarify whether Turkey has accepted the offers. Jeffrey further shared that the US is also pressuring its allies in Europe to extend help for Turkey's operation in Syria.

    S-400 Triumf missile system
    © AFP 2020 / PAUL GYPTEAU
    S-400 Triumf missile system

    Previously, the envoy said that the US was considering supplying Turkish troops in Syria with ammunition in addition to providing humanitarian assistance. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later confirmed that he had requested such help from Washington during his talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

    However, Washington chose to stop short of providing direct military assistance to Ankara, with Secretary of Defence Mark Esper stating on 2 March that the US would not be providing air support to Turkey’s Operation Spring Shield.

    Turkish military vehicles enter the Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate, Syria, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
    © REUTERS / Khalil Ashawi
    Turkish military vehicles enter the Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate, Syria, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

    The offensive, which is targeted at Syrian troops, was initiated by Ankara after some of its forces were caught in the line of fire when the Syrian Army responded to attacks by the Idlib-based terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham*. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Turkish troops were not supposed to be present at the locations where they came under fire.

    The situation in Idlib deteriorated after local terrorist groups intensified their attacks on the Syrian Army in violation of ceasefire agreements. The Russian Ministry of Defence noted that some of these attacks against Syrian forces were supported by Turkish artillery fire.

    Turkish and Russian military vehicles return following a joint patrol in northeast Syria, as they are pictured from near the Turkish border town of Kiziltepe in Mardin province, Turkey, November 1, 2019
    © REUTERS / Kemal Aslan
    Putin on Turkish Losses in Syria: No One Knew About Servicemen's Location

    Ankara claims that its goal in Idlib is to enforce the 2018 Sochi agreements on a demilitarised zone after alleged violations by Damascus, which was responding to attacks by militants. In turn, Moscow slammed Ankara for not fulfilling its part of the Sochi obligations by failing to differentiate between terrorist groups and the so-called moderate opposition in Idlib province.

    *Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    Live Updates: Putin and Erdogan Hold Talks on Situation in Syria's Idlib
    Ceasefire at Stake: Putin and Erdogan to Discuss Idlib Escalation in Moscow
    The West Ignores Turkey's Illegal Deployment of Troops to Syria's Idlib - Russian Military
    Erdogan Asks Trump to Supply Turkey With Munitions for Idlib Op
    Syrian Army to Focus on Clearing Eastern Areas of Militants After Liberating Idlib - Assad
    Tags:
    military aid, Idlib, US, Russia, Turkey, S-400
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse