Register
18:20 GMT02 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish Drone, TAI Anka

    Russian War Correspondent Sheds Light on Turkey's Drone Warfare in Idlib

    © Photo : Instagram/milli.savunma
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    7318
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107292/54/1072925476_0:203:1200:878_1200x675_80_0_0_29c134700fc2de40d985a00c5c52dbc2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003021078452948-russian-war-correspondent-sheds-light-on-turkeys-drone-warfare-in-idlib/

    The situation in the wayward Syrian province of Idlib turned into an active shooting war between Syrian and Turkish troops last week after a Syrian Army strike targeting Nusra* terrorists killed nearly three dozen Turkish military personnel mixed in among the jihadists. The strike prompted Ankara to launch a major operation in the region.

    Turkish drones in northwestern Syria are targeting everything that moves if it is suspected of being Syrian military-related, Idlib-based Rossiya 1 correspondent Evgeny Poddubny has reported.

    “As soon as Turkish attack drones appeared over the skies of Idlib, the nature of the fighting changed dramatically,” the correspondent said in a news broadcast that aired Sunday.

    According to Poddubny, all of the losses suffered by the Syrian Army in recent days were at the hands of Turkish drones.

    The Turkish news agency Anadolu released a video showing Ankara's strikes on Syrian government positions in Idlib
    © Photo : Anadolu/screenshot
    The Turkish news agency Anadolu released a video showing Ankara's strikes on Syrian government positions in Idlib
    “Turkey has spared no expense for the strikes, which aren’t cheap, hitting supply columns, hitting single targets – cars, pickup trucks, armored vehicles, even motorcyclists. This is what we have been told by Syrian troops on the front line,” Poddubny said. Syrian forces, meanwhile, are doing their best to hold their ground despite the 30-year gap in technology, reportedly shooting down as many as six Turkish drone on Sunday.

    The journalist emphasized that if the airspace over Idlib is not cleared of Turkish drones soon, the Syrian Army will have a hard time holding on to the recent gains it has made against the terrorists operating in the province.

    Turkish drones being used in Syria reportedly include the TAI Anka family of drones, which have a weapons payload of up to 200 kg, as well as the Bayraktar TB2, a long-endurance UAV armed with anti-tank missiles.

    Armed drone Bayraktar
    © Photo : Youtube/Baykar Technologies
    Armed drone Bayraktar

    Tensions Escalate Following Deaths of Turkish Servicemen

    On Sunday, Turkish fighters shot down two Syrian Su-24 bombers, with the pilots parachuting to safety. The same day, the Syrian military closed the airspace over Idlib, and warned that it would treat any violators as aggressors. The Russian Defence Ministry, for its part, announced that it could not guarantee the safety of any Turkish planes operating in the province.

    Syrian Air Force Base in Homs
    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Syrian Air Force Base in Homs

    Turkey launched an offensive dubbed ‘Operation Spring Shield’ on Thursday, soon after the deaths of at least 33 Turkish troops in a Syrian Army attack on terrorist positions. The Russian military indicated that these forces were operating among Nusra terrorists in the region, against whom Syrian forces are waging an offensive.

    Syria began a military operation in Idlib late last year, following repeated attacks by Nusra and other terrorists on its servicemen. In early February, a Syrian artillery strike killed over a half a dozen Turkish troops. Russia has sought to mediate the crisis, with Presidents Putin and Erdogan expected to meet in Moscow on March 5 to discuss the situation in the province.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Erdogan Banks on Astana Talks to Break Idlib Impasse
    Two Syrian Planes Downed by Turkey Over Idlib, Pilots Safe – Reports
    Russia Can't Guarantee Safety of Turkish Aviation in Syria After Damascus Shuts Idlib Airspace – MoD
    Refugee Outflow From Idlib Accelerates Over Matter of Days - UNHCR
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Shadow of Fukushima: Images of Abandoned Futaba Town Nine Years After Japan's Worst Nuclear Accident
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse