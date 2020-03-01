Register
20:26 GMT01 March 2020
    Smoke plumes rising following a reported air strike near a Turkish military observation point between the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib and the neighbouring town of Qaminas

    Russia Can't Guarantee Safety of Turkish Aviation in Syria After Damascus Shuts Idlib Airspace – MoD

    Middle East
    As tensions run high in Syria’s Idlib amid Thursday's spike in hostilities, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Sunday that the "Turkish regime's terrorist forces" downed two aircraft - presumably fighter jets - belonging to the Damascus forces.

    The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Sunday that it cannot guarantee the safety of Turkish aircraft flying over northern Syria, after Damascus moved to close the airspace over the embattled province of Idlib.

    Damascus announced earlier on Sunday that it would treat any aircraft that crosses into the airspace of Syria’s northwest as a hostile target.

    This came amid media reports that two Syrian aircraft were shot down in Idlib, with pilots managing to survive after ejecting.

    The Syrian state news agency SANA said "Turkish regime's terrorist forces" struck the planes, without specifying whether they were Turkish troops or Ankara-backed militants.

    There were not any reports on what aircraft have been hit, but they are deemed to be fighter jets. The Syrian military is known to operate Mig-29s, Su-22s, and Su-24s.

     

    Su-22 jet of the Syrian Air Force. File photo
    Su-22 jet of the Syrian Air Force. File photo

    A source in the Syrian Defence Ministry revealed that Turkish F-16s had twice in a day crossed into Syrian airspace, shooting down government forces' planes.

     

    The Syrian air defences have also destroyed six Turkish UAVs which were attacking the government forces on Sunday, the source added.

    Deterioration of Situation in Idlib

    The recent spike in tensions in nortwestern Syria occurred on Thursday as the Syrian army repelled the large-scale assault by terrorists operating in the area. As a result of a counter-attack, 33 Turkish servicemen were killed. 

    Right after the incident, the Russian Defence Ministry revealed that the killed Turkish troops were mixed with Nusra terrorist operating in the area. The ministry also said the Turkish contingent was operating outside the observation posts  its had established under the provisions of deals agreed upon by Turkey, Russia and Iran in 2017 in Astana, and in 2018 in Sochi. 

    Syria has been conducting an anti-terrorist military operation in Idlib since December 2019 as the attacks by various terrorist factions intensified throughout the country's northwest. Tensions intensified as on 3 February the Damascus artillery strike hit a Turkish observation post, killing more than half a dozen soldiers. This led to a sharp increase in skirmishes across the restive province with the Syrian forces being on the one side and Turkish military and militant groups backed by Ankara on the other.

    Su-24 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Khmeimim airbase in Syria.
    US Demands Russia ‘Immediately Ground Warplanes’ Over Syria

    Russia has been mediating the conflict, calling on the sides to stabilise situation on the ground. On Saturday the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the recent talks with Turkey said that Ankara "confirmed a goal to reduce tensions."

    However, President Erdogan told President Putin the same day to "get out" of Ankara's way and leave it "face to face" with Damascus. Moscow, in turn, noted that Russia remains the only state with a legitimate, internationally recognized right to put its military contingent in Syria.

