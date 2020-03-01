Two Syrian Planes Downed by Turkey Over Idlib, Pilots Safe – Reports

Earlier, the Syrian Army announced that the airspace over Idlib had been closed, and warned that it would down any aircraft breaching its airspace.

Turkey has two Syrian aircraft in Idlib province, with the pilots catapulting and managing to land safely, SANA has reported.

The planes involved are believed to be fighter jets. No further information has been provided. Syria’s inventory of combat aircraft is known to include Mig-29s, Su-22s, and Su-24s.

SANA did not clarify whether the planes were hit by actual Turkish forces, or by Turkish-backed militants, with the attackers described only as the "Turkish regime's terrorist forces." Earlier, unconfirmed pro-Turkish sources reported that the planes may have been downed by Turkish F-16s.

Unconfirmed footage of one of the plane’s destruction has appeared online, with men off-camera heard shouting “Allahu Akbar.”

SANA (regime official media) confirms Turkey downed two regime jets in Idlib and says pilots landed in regime-held territories.

pic.twitter.com/JPHCKw2Urt

The news comes following a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier Sunday denying that a Russian Air Force Su-24 had been downed over the Idlib de-escalation zone. The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed that Russian aircraft in the Arab Republic were performing their tasks as normal.

Also Sunday, Syrian media reported that a Turkish drone had been downed over the city of Saraqib in Idlib.

Turkish-backed jihadists celebrate the downing of a Turkish drone

Earlier, Syrian Army Command announced the closure of the airspace in the country’s north, including in Idlib province, and warned that “all planes violating our airspace will be considered hostile and shot down to prevent them from fulfilling [their] objectives.”

In February, two Syrian Army helicopters were shot down over northern Syria by Nusra Front* terrorists, with the jihadists believed to have received the US-made MANPAD mobile air defence systems from Turkish military stocks.

* a.k.a. al-Qaeda in Syria, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many countries around the world.