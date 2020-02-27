Nine Turkish Troops Killed Under Fire in Syria's Idlib, Governor of Hatay Province Claims

Earlier in the day, Syrian air defences downed a Turkish attack drone that had violated Syrian airspace to carry out strikes against government positions in the province, the Russian military said.

Nine Turkish servicemen have been killed as a result of an airstrike in the Syrian province of Idlib, Anadolu Agency reported on Thursday citing Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Hatay province is located close to the Turkish border with Syria.

"There has been an airstrike by the regime forces against our military in Idlib. After this attack, nine of our soldiers were martyred", Dogan said. "We have seriously injured, who have been received at our Cilvegozu border gate into Turkey. Treatment continues [...] The wounded are in [the] hospitals".

Hatay Valisi Doğan: "İdlib'de rejim kuvvetleri tarafından TSK unsurları hava saldırısına uğramıştır. Bu saldırı sonucu 9 Mehmetçiğimiz şehit olmuştur" — AA Canlı (@AACanli) February 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has chaired an emergency security meeting on the situation in Idlib.

The situation has been intense in the northwestern province of Syria since early February as the Syrian government forces pushed out Idlib militants violating the ceasefire regime and attacked the government positions. Russian military has revealed that the Turkish forces had backed the militants operating in the area with artillery fire against the Syrian army.