Erdogan Says Asked Putin to 'Step Aside' to Allow Turkey to Deal With Syria 'Face to Face' - Reports

The Russian and Turkish presidents spoke by telephone on Friday amid the escalating tensions over Idlib, where the Syrian Army has been entangled in a shooting war with Turkish troops and Ankara-backed militants in recent weeks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested that he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to leave Ankara "face to face" with Syrian authorities in the conflict over Idlib during Friday's talks.

"I asked Mr. Putin: 'What's your business there? If you establish a base, do so but get out of our way and leave us face to face with the regime," Erdogan said, speaking to reporters in Istanbul, his comments cited by AFP.

Erdogan also warned that the "Syrian regime" would "pay the price" for the deaths of Turkish troops in Idlib.

Erdogan also confirmed that Turkey had opened its borders with the European Union for Syrian refugees, and that some 18,000 migrants had already crossed the border into the EU. According to the Turkish president, Ankara could not "handle a new refugee wave" from Syria. Earlier, Turkish officials told media that Ankara had opened its borders with the European bloc 'in response' to the escalating conflict in Syria's Idlib.

Putin and Erdogan spoke by telephone amid tensions in Idlib, the restive Syrian province where tens of thousands of militants remain concentrated, and where dozens of Syrian and Turkish troops have now been killed amid weeks of escalating clashes.

Also on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the recent talks with Turkey had led to the consideration of "concrete steps" aimed at achieving "lasting stability in the Idlib de-escalation zone."

"Both sides confirmed their goal to reduce tensions on the ground while continuing the fight against terrorists," the Ministry said in a statement.