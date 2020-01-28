Mahmoud Abbas Calls Trump Mideast Deal 'Conspiracy', Says 'Jerusalem Is Not for Sale'

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-anticipated 'deal of the century' - a peace plan for for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. According to a map published by the Trump White House, Palestinians have been offered two significant plots of land in the south of Israel connected with the Gaza Strip.

Following the introduction of the Trump administration's so-called deal of the century, Palestinian National Authority (PNA) President Mahmoud Abbas stated that Jerusalem is not for sale, and dubbed the offer a conspiracy.

Abbas observed that the deal "is not going to happen" and that people will throw it in the "garbage can of history".

"Jerusalem is not for sale, the 'deal of the century' will not go through, and our people will send it to the garbage can of in history," Abbas said. "We will not bow and we will not surrender ... we are united in the face of all the extermination plans that our people will reject. We say 'no, no, no,' to the deal of the century".

Abbas stated that the Palestinians do not accept the Trump deal, as well as US mediation efforts, noting that talks could only begin with the 'Middle East Quartet' comprising Russia, the US, the European Union (EU), and the United Nations (UN).

The PNA president said that a new round of intra-Palestinian talks intended to reach a comprehensive reconciliation would start soon.

Abbas claimed that the United States would eventually recognize an independent Palestine within the pre-1967 war borders.

"Time will come when America will be forced to say ‘yes’ in the UN Security Council to an independent Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967," Abbas said.

Prior to the presentation of the deal, Trump said that he had sent a letter to Abbas, giving him four years to study the US-proposed plan and negotiate the accord with Israel.

"During this time, the Palestinians can use appropriate deliberation to study the deal, negotiate with Israel and achieve criteria for statehood and become a truly independent and wonderful state."

Trump promised Abbas the support of the United States and other countries if he chooses "the path to peace."

Abbas has repeatedly accused Trump of pro-Israel bias and rejected all his previous mediation efforts. The Palestinian leadership is yet to respond to the new US peace plan.

