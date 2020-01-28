Palestinian Authority Asks for Arab League Emergency Meeting Over Mideast Peace Deal - Ambassador

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Palestinian Authority asks the Arab League to hold an emergency meeting on Saturday over US President Donald Trump’s plan to unveil his Israel-Palestine peace agreement, the so-called deal of the century, to the public, Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Al-Louh said on Tuesday, as reported by the official WAFA news agency.

"The meeting, scheduled on Saturday, comes at a crucial time, and requires a unified Arab position in the face of all schemes designed to exclude the Palestinian national question and undermine the two-state solution as well as the prospects for the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," Al-Louh remarked, as quoted by the agency.

According to the ambassador, Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will attend the proposed ministerial meeting on Saturday. The calling of an emergency session of the Arab League precedes US President Trump’s announcement of his "deal of the century," that is set to draw the boundaries of a potential Israel-Palestine peace agreement on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Trump on Monday to discuss the deal. Few details were disclosed but Israeli analysts said that the agreement would recognise Israel’s right to remain in the West Bank.

The Palestinian authorities said that they would reject any settlement that violates international law. On Tuesday, the Palestinian media reported that Abbas refused to hold phone talks with Trump in protest against the deal's terms.