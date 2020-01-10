Register
21:33 GMT +310 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut

    Moscow Denies US Claim Russian Ship 'Aggressively Approached' USS Farragut in Arabian Sea

    © REUTERS / Aaron Chase/US Navy/Handout
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    5232
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/102163/20/1021632015.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001101078003221-moscow-denies-us-claim-russian-ship-aggressively-approached-uss-farragut-in-arabian-sea/

    Earlier, the US 5th Fleet condemned the actions of a Russian military vessel, saying that an American destroyer had to signal to the ship several times before it changed its course.

    The Russian Defence Ministry has dismissed reports that one of its ships "aggressively approached" the USS Farragut in the North Arabian Sea on 10 January as untrue.

    The ministry explained that the US vessel crossed the Russian ship's set course, acting in an "unprofessional manner", and the Russian crew was therefore forced to make an evasive manoeuvre to avoid a collision.

    "It was the US destroyer that blatantly violated international rules for preventing collisions at sea on 9 January 2020 by making a manoeuvre to cross the Russian ship's course, while being positioned to the left of the forward-moving Russian military vessel", the ministry's statement reads.

    The statement called the actions of the crew of the USS Farragut a "deliberate violation of maritime safety rules". At the same time, the Defence Ministry praised the professionalism of the crew of the Russian ship, which remained unnamed in the statements issued by both countries' militaries.

    Previously, US 5th Fleet claimed in a statement on 10 January that a Russian vessel had "aggressively approached" the USS Farragut destroyer in the North Arabian Sea as the latter was conducting "routine operations" there. The US warship signalled to the Russian vessel, which eventually changed course, according to the US Navy.

    "Farragut sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules of the road", the statement said.

    The international rules for preventing collisions at sea, which were established in 1972, stipulate that out of two ships with mechanical engines that are on a collision course, the one that has the other ship to its right must make way for it to pass freely.

    Related:

    US Navy Solutions to Ship Collisions? Naps, Compasses and More Money
    US Navy Officer May Face Questioning Over Collision of Ships in Norway – Reports
    Ukrainian Vessels Threatened to Use Weapons if Approached by Russian Ships - FSB
    Russian Intelligence Ship Approaches Largest US Naval Base in Virginia - Reports
    US Navy Spy Ship Forced to Change Course After Iranian Attack Vessels Approach
    Tags:
    ship collision, possible collision, collision, Arabian Sea, Navy, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, 5 January 2020 - Scarlett Johansson.
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 January
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse