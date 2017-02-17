Russian Intelligence Ship Approaches Largest US Naval Base in Virginia - Reports

© AFP 2016/ ADALBERTO ROQUE Much Ado About Nothing: Why Russian Ship Off US Coast is No Cause for Concern

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The SSV-175 Viktor Leonov remains in international waters and was detected 19 miles away from Norfolk, which houses the largest US naval base, Fox News reported.

The vessel, which can intercept signals and measure US sonar capability, was "loitering" in the water, according to media reports.

On Thursday, Viktor Leonov was spotted some 30 miles south of Groton Navy submarine base in the US state of Connecticut. The ship was first detected near the east coast on Tuesday, when it approached Delaware.

Commenting on the reports on Thursday, Trump said that the Russian spy ship allegedly detected off the US eastern coast, a newly deployed Russian cruise missile and Russian military airplanes flying near a US destroyer in the Black Sea will not damage Washington’s efforts to build relations with Moscow.

When asked whether the recent developments will damage bilateral relations and undermine the US ability to work with Russia, Trump said, "No."