Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines to Resume Flights to Iran, Iraq Later Today - Report

A senior source in Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation said earlier in the day that the country's authorities had not received any notifications from any aviation company on ceasing flights in the country’s airspace in wake of the recent Ukrainian Boeing 737’s crash.

CNN Turk reported Thursday that the country's national airline Turkish Airlines as well as low coaster Pegasus Airlines would resume flights to Iran and Iraq later this day.

According to two sources, quoted by Reuters, Turkish Airlines will fly to Tehran out of Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport at 18:05 GMT, while Pegasus Airlines would fly to Tehran at 20:50 GMT out of the same airport.

The statement comes a day after Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737 plane crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all 176 people on board.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in the region after the US assassinated Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Responding to the move, Tehran launched 15 missiles targeting the American military at the Ayn al-Asad Air Base and a facility in Erbil in Iraq.

A day after the attack, the US president made no mention of an imminent military response to Iran’s missile strikes, pledging a fresh wave of sanctions instead and offering a diplomatic option to defuse regional tensions in his highly-anticipated address.