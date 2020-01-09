Four Possible Versions Behind Boeing 737-800 Crash in Iran Named

A Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737-800 flying to Kiev crashed on 8 January mere minutes after taking off from Tehran International Airport killing all 167 passengers and nine crew members on board. While both black boxes have since been found, the exact cause of the tragedy remains unknown.

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov has presented a list of possible versions for the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737-800 in Iran. It has now been narrowed down to terror attack, missile strike, engine malfunction, or collision.

Alleged Air Defence Misfire

Danilov elaborated that one of the theories is based on "internet reports" about the remains of a missile allegedly launched from the Tor air defence system (NATO reporting name: SA-15 "Gauntlet"). Tor-M1 9K331 modifications of this system were produced in the last years of the USSR's existence and were exported to Iran, among other states. Kiev is currently trying to negotiate with Tehran to visit the area where the missile's remains were allegedly spotted to investigate these reports.

Engine Malfunction

At the moment, Ukraine isn’t ruling out engine malfunction as a possible cause for the crash. Reuters earlier reported, citing several anonymous sources, that western countries' intelligence agencies do not believe the jet was shot down, but rather favour the version of a technical malfunction. A video allegedly portraying the jet falling from the sky showed that the plane, purportedly one of its engines, caught fire while in the air.

Mid-Air Collision

The secretary of the Ukrainian Security and Defence Council also noted that the passenger jet could have collided with either a drone or another flying object as it was departing from Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport.

Terrorist Attack

An explosion inside the plane as a result of a terrorist attack is also not being ruled out at the moment by Ukrainian authorities, but no additional information supporting this version has been published so far.

The exact cause of the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 176 people, including nine crew members, will be determined by an investigative committee, but for now Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called to refrain from speculating about the incident. Ukraine, where the jet is registered and who lost 11 citizens in the crash, has already sent specialists to Tehran to assist in investigating the tragedy. Two of the jet's black boxes have been found, but their contents still remain secret.