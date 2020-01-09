Register
16:26 GMT +309 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Part of the wreckage from Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport on January 8, 2020, is seen in this still image taken from Iran Press footage.

    Four Possible Versions Behind Boeing 737-800 Crash in Iran Named

    © REUTERS / IRAN PRESS
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Investigation Into Ukrainian Plane Crash in Iran (12)
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107797/51/1077975103.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001091077989114-four-possible-versions-behind-boeing-737-800-crash-in-iran-named/

    A Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737-800 flying to Kiev crashed on 8 January mere minutes after taking off from Tehran International Airport killing all 167 passengers and nine crew members on board. While both black boxes have since been found, the exact cause of the tragedy remains unknown.

    Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov has presented a list of possible versions for the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737-800 in Iran. It has now been narrowed down to terror attack, missile strike, engine malfunction, or collision.

    Alleged Air Defence Misfire

    Danilov elaborated that one of the theories is based on "internet reports" about the remains of a missile allegedly launched from the Tor air defence system (NATO reporting name: SA-15 "Gauntlet"). Tor-M1 9K331 modifications of this system were produced in the last years of the USSR's existence and were exported to Iran, among other states. Kiev is currently trying to negotiate with Tehran to visit the area where the missile's remains were allegedly spotted to investigate these reports.

    Engine Malfunction

    At the moment, Ukraine isn’t ruling out engine malfunction as a possible cause for the crash. Reuters earlier reported, citing several anonymous sources, that western countries' intelligence agencies do not believe the jet was shot down, but rather favour the version of a technical malfunction. A video allegedly portraying the jet falling from the sky showed that the plane, purportedly one of its engines, caught fire while in the air.

    Mid-Air Collision

    The secretary of the Ukrainian Security and Defence Council also noted that the passenger jet could have collided with either a drone or another flying object as it was departing from Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport.

    Terrorist Attack

    An explosion inside the plane as a result of a terrorist attack is also not being ruled out at the moment by Ukrainian authorities, but no additional information supporting this version has been published so far.

    Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 with the registration UR-PSR lands at Budapest Ferenc Liszt Airport, Hungary May 26, 2018. Picture taken May 26, 2018
    © REUTERS / Andras Soos
    Live Updates: Zelensky Calls to Refrain From Conspiracy Theories Amid Probe into Iran Plane Crash

    The exact cause of the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 176 people, including nine crew members, will be determined by an investigative committee, but for now Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called to refrain from speculating about the incident. Ukraine, where the jet is registered and who lost 11 citizens in the crash, has already sent specialists to Tehran to assist in investigating the tragedy. Two of the jet's black boxes have been found, but their contents still remain secret.

    Topic:
    Investigation Into Ukrainian Plane Crash in Iran (12)

    Related:

    Live Updates: All 176 People Aboard Ukraine's Boeing 737 Killed in Crash After Take-Off Near Tehran
    Alleged Video of Boeing 737 Crashing Near Tehran's Khomeini Airport Emerges Online
    What is Known So Far About Ukrainian Boeing 737 That Crashed After Take-Off From Tehran Airport
    Canada's Trudeau Says Dangerous to Speculate on Possible Causes of UIA Air Boeing Crash in Iran
    Live Updates: Zelensky Calls to Refrain From Conspiracy Theories Amid Probe into Iran Plane Crash
    Tags:
    engine, terrorist attack, airplane crash, drone, Tor-M1, Iran, Boeing 737-800, Boeing, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse