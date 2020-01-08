Boeing 737 with 180 Aboard Crashes After Take-Off from Tehran Airport - Reports

There have been no further details so far concerning possible casualties in the accident.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 180 passengers on board has crashed after taking off from Iran's Khomeini Airport in Tehran due to technical issues, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday morning.

BREAKING: Iranian news agencies report that a Boeing 737 passenger airplane, belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport. 180 passengers and crew were onboard. https://t.co/Sl9dDkEM0f — Rana Rahimpour (@ranarahimpour) January 8, 2020 BREAKING. Iranian state claims a Boeing 737 plane has crashed in Tehran, carrying 180 passengers and crew.



The Ukraine International Airlines reportedly came down due technical problems after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport. pic.twitter.com/Nj5XnMGof0 — Julian Abbott (@JulianBAbbott) January 8, 2020

According to the outlet, the airport chief confirmed the information.

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, Fars news agency reported.

