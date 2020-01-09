Iran's Envoy to UN Says US Cooperation Offer 'Unbelievable' With Tehran Under Sanctions - Reports

Donald Trump earlier praised "new powerful economic sanctions" targeting Iran, promising that they would be in place until Iran "changes its behaviour", and voiced an intention to ask NATO to be "much more involved" in the situation.

The Iranian ambassor to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, has branded the US cooperation offer "unbelievable" citing Tehran burdened with severe American sanctions, IRNA reported.

In an interview with the Iranian news agency Ravanchi stated that partnership with the United States is meaningless as long as the country persists with its policy of "escalation and animosity."

He slammed Washington's sanctions, imposed on Iran after the US' unilateral pullout from the landmark JCPOA nuclear deal, as "economic terrorism," stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be deceived by US President Donald Trump's offer to cooperate amid the unprecedented sanctions, which Trump said the US would double down on in the aftermath of Iran's retaliatory strike.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Tehran fired rockets at US airbases in Iraq, but neither American troops nor Iraqis were harmed, according to the countries' authorities.

Iran-US' bilateral tensions spiked over New Year's Day, when the American embassy in Iraq was raided by Iran-backed Shia protesters, who vandalised the entrances and attempted to break in.

The Pentagon promptly boosted the US contingent in Iraq and launched a drone attack that killed an Iranian top commander, General Qasem Soleimani, at the Baghdad airport, sending Iranians into a fury. After Tehran's non-deadly retaliatory attack, Trump didn't bring up an open military confrontation, annoncing more stifling economic sanctions instead.

He also bragged about US' big and accurate missiles, and boasted about their achievements during his tenure.

