Netizens Share Alleged Photo Evidence of IRGC Commander Soleimani Killing

Iranian state media said early on Friday, citing an IRGC statement, that Soleimani was killed in Iraq. Netizens took to Twitter, speculating whether Soleimani was really dead. As a piece of alleged evidence, some shared a photo with a limb that purportedly belonged to the corpse of the deceased commander.
#BREAKING Photo shows pieces of Qasem Soleimani's dead body! Via @LucioQuincioC pic.twitter.com/vEX1qQZro4— AcuarelaAriana (@AcuarelaAriana) January 3, 2020
We can confirm the good news that the U.S sent Qassem Soleimani to hell.— فيصل ابراهيم الشمري (@Mr_Alshammeri) January 3, 2020
He is responsible for the massacres of thousands of people in #Iraq & #Syria.
He network of operation is worldwide; this will affect worldwide.
نستطيع تأكيد مقتل #قاسم_سليماني
مجرم الحرب إلى جهنم https://t.co/8Br1qmJOM3 pic.twitter.com/Ut1YVex8cF
Although the US Department of Defence has confirmed that the top Iranian general was killed in the strike, netizens nonetheless speculate on the accuracy of the purported evidence. Many claim that although the severed hand of Soleimani, with its salient signet ring, looks authentic, doubts remain that the image is authentic.
