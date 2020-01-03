Netizens Share Alleged Photo Evidence of IRGC Commander Soleimani Killing

The Pentagon on Thursday carried out an airstrike on Iran-linked targets in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad. Among those killed are senior members of the Iraqi Shia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Iranian state media said early on Friday, citing an IRGC statement, that Soleimani was killed in Iraq. Netizens took to Twitter, speculating whether Soleimani was really dead. As a piece of alleged evidence, some shared a photo with a limb that purportedly belonged to the corpse of the deceased commander.

We can confirm the good news that the U.S sent Qassem Soleimani to hell.

He is responsible for the massacres of thousands of people in #Iraq & #Syria.

He network of operation is worldwide; this will affect worldwide.

نستطيع تأكيد مقتل #قاسم_سليماني

Although the US Department of Defence has confirmed that the top Iranian general was killed in the strike, netizens nonetheless speculate on the accuracy of the purported evidence. Many claim that although the severed hand of Soleimani, with its salient signet ring, looks authentic, doubts remain that the image is authentic.