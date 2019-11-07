Register
12:02 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Russian military police armored vehicles are pictured in the Syrian-Turkish border town of Kobani, Syria

    Turkish President Erdogan Claims Militants Refused to Leave Safe Zone in Northern Syria

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to discuss the implementation of a Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    "The 150 hours set by the agreement with Russia have come to an end, but the terrorists have not withdrawn from the area. They still conduct attacks, and the [opposition] Free Syrian Army responds. They have 11 dead today. Should we be silent? Of course, we will respond, and we will complete this successfully ... I intend to discuss this problem with Putin", Erdogan told reporters on Thursday.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the statement, noted there is no scheduled meeting at the moment, but phone conversations can be coordinated at any time.

    Moscow and Ankara agreed that Russian military police and Syrian border guards should be conducting joint ground patrols and watch over the withdrawal of Kurdish militias from the border area.

    Earlier this week, the Turkish President accused the United States of failing to control the pullout of the militants from the border, claiming that the American forces and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) had established joint patrols in the security zone in northern Syria, in violation of US-Turkish arrangements.

    A Kurdish fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) watches a convoy of US armoured vehicles during a patrol of the northeastern town of Qahtaniyah at the border with Turkey, on October 31, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    A Kurdish fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) watches a convoy of US armoured vehicles during a patrol of the northeastern town of Qahtaniyah at the border with Turkey, on October 31, 2019

    Escalation of the Conflict

    Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of the Daesh* terrorist group, and the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Turkey also considers to be terrorists due to their alleged links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned in the country.

    The offensive has caused a major backlash, with European countries halting arms sales to Ankara, while Washington introduced sanctions against its NATO ally.

    Turkey refused to stop the op. However, after negotiations, led by US Vice President Mike Pence, the Turkish government announced a 5-day ceasefire, which became permanent after Erdogan signed the memorandum with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on de-escalation in northern Syria.

    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse