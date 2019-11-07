Trump, Erdogan Discuss Syria, Confirm Meeting in DC Next Week

ANKARA/WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, confirmed during their phone talks on Wednesday their meeting on 13 November in Washington, DC the Turkish president's office said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan said that he had not made up his mind about his November 13 visit to Washington and vowed to decide after the phone talks with Trump.

"Our president held phone talks with US President Donald Trump. The two leaders confirmed their meeting in Washington on 13 November at the invitation of the US president. The sides also discussed bilateral relations and regional problems", the statement noted.

US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he had discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the telephone the security situation in Syria, including anti-terrorism operations and ending hostilities with the Kurds.

....Also talked about their Border with Syria, the eradication of terrorism, the ending of hostilities with the Kurds, and many other topics. Look forward to seeing President Erdogan next Wednesday, November 13th at the @WhiteHouse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

​The dynamic of the Syrian conflict changed rapidly in October after US President Donald Trump abruptly decided to withdraw US troops, which prompted Turkey to launch an operation against US-allied Kurdish forces it considers terrorists.

The operation was halted under Russian guarantees of joint patrols with Syrian forces along the Syrian-Turkish border, keeping it free of Kurdish fighters.

Trump late last month, contrary to previous instructions, ordered the return of a contingent of US troops to Syrian oilfields held by Kurdish forces, telling reporters: "I like oil, we’re keeping the oil". Trump also announced plans to invite large US companies to explore the fields.

Moscow believes that all oil facilities in the region should return to the Syrian government’s control.

*Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS, Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.